This Ethereum (ETH) Pattern Breakout Might Result in 400% Gains: Details

Ethereum might melt faces if it finally breaks out

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analyst "Jelle" highlights positive price potential for the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH).

Jelle spotted a triangle formation on ETH, which might yield potential gains if validated. A triangle chart pattern involves a price moving into a tighter range as time evolves and provides a visual display of the battle between bulls and bears.

When $ETH finally breaks out of this triangle, it will melt faces.



I'm ready. Are you? pic.twitter.com/4YebKAOCMy — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) July 31, 2023

The semblance of an ascending triangle, a type of triangle chart pattern that arises when there is a resistance level and a slope of higher lows, is seen on the ETH chart posted by Jelle. As buyers keep putting pressure on the visible resistance line, a breakout might happen as a result.

The crypto analyst excitedly tweeted that Ethereum might "melt faces" if it finally breaks out of the triangle formation, further adding that a fivefold increase might be probable if ETH achieves a breakout from this pattern.

"When ETH finally breaks out of this triangle, it will melt faces. A 5x from current prices is about my final target for ETH this cycle," Jelle stated in a tweet.

At the time of writing, ETH was marginally down in the last 24 hours to $1,868. A fivefold price increase from its current levels might see ETH target $9,340, representing a 400% growth.

Dormant ETH whale awakens

An address that took part in Ethereum's ICO awakened and moved funds for the first time in eight years, sending out 641 ETH worth over $1.2 million.

"An Ethereum ICO participant woke up after 8 years of dormancy, transferred 641 ETH out, and started staking," Lookonchain tweeted.

The address in question received 2,000 ETH from Ethereum's Genesis at a cost of about $0.31 per coin. That sum is now worth more than $3.72 million.