ENG
RU

This Elon Musk Tweet Has Been Immortalized on Bitcoin Blockchain

News
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 15:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A potentially iconic tweet posted by centibillionaire Elon Musk has been recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain
This Elon Musk Tweet Has Been Immortalized on Bitcoin Blockchain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

A tweet posted earlier today by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been immortalized on the Bitcoin blockchain. The Easter egg was spotted by Glassnode CTO Rafael Schultze-Kraft.

The Coinbase field of block 668,197 contains the following words: "In retrospect, it was inevitable."

Glassnode
Image by @n3ocortex

How history gets recorded on the blockchain

Coinbase is the very first transaction that has been included in the new block. It can contain up to 100 bytes of arbitrary information added by a miner.

The Coinbase data from the genesis block—which was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto—includes the iconic headline from the front page of The Times about bank bailouts, which has become an integral part of Bitcoin's ethos.

There are also other ways to record messages on the Bitcoin blockchain. As reported by U.Today, a message from the Bible was recently embedded in the OP_RETURN script of the cryptocurrency's 666,666th block.

Related Recently Mined Bitcoin Block Includes This Iconic Reuters Headline
Related
Recently Mined Bitcoin Block Includes This Iconic Reuters Headline

Elon Musk finally embraces Bitcoin

After years of making ambiguous remarks about Bitcoin, Musk finally rallied behind the flagship cryptocurrency by tagging it in his Twitter bio earlier today.

This spurred a nearly 20 percent uptick that sent BTC to $38,000, its highest level in over two weeks. The rally is proving to be resilient to selling pressure, with the top coin still hovering above $37,000 on the Bitstamp exchange.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Many believe that Musk's endorsement will not stop there, expecting Tesla to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Back in December, the centibillionaire inquired about converting large transactions into Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News #Elon Musk #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRP a Security, Bitcoin Not Ponzi, CSW Not Satoshi: Top Crypto Lawyer Stephen Palley
News
01/24/2021 - 14:42

XRP a Security, Bitcoin Not Ponzi, CSW Not Satoshi: Top Crypto Lawyer Stephen Palley
Vladislav Sopov
article image DeFi OSL Managing Director Makes Appearance on Wheel of Fortune, Popular US TV Game Show
News
01/26/2021 - 08:15

DeFi OSL Managing Director Makes Appearance on Wheel of Fortune, Popular US TV Game Show

Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Mining Pools Owned by Ripple Partner SBI and Barry Silbert's DCG Enter Top 15
News
01/27/2021 - 11:59

Bitcoin Mining Pools Owned by Ripple Partner SBI and Barry Silbert's DCG Enter Top 15
Yuri Molchan