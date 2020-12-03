ENG
Recently Mined Bitcoin Block Includes This Iconic Reuters Headline

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 06:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
This headline about Bitcoin's all-time high is now immortalized on the cryptocurrency's blockchain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bitcoin’s historic rally to a new all-time high is now immortalized on the cryptocurrency's blockchain.

Slush Pool, the oldest cryptocurrency mining pool, included the instantly iconic Reuters headline that says: “Dollar plummets on U.S. stimulus hopes; Bitcoin hits all-time peak” in block 659678.         

Coinbase
Image by @slush_pool

The mainstream media validates Bitcoiners’ concerns 

The Dec. 1 article published by the biggest international news agency in the world is exactly what Bitcoin advocates have been patiently waiting for throughout all these years. 

It mentions that the dollar has plunged to its lowest level in two and half years following renewed talks about a huge fiscal stimulus package that would further weaken the greenback.  

This coincided with Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, hitting a new all-time high of $19,918 on Dec. 1.             

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which stacks up the value of the greenback against other major fiat currencies, is currently sitting below 91 for the first time since January 2018.   

The long-awaited acknowledgement of Bitcoin as an inflation hedge validates the concerns of the cryptocurrency’s proponents that had been largely ignored until recently.

Easter eggs that define the anti-fiat ideology 

Having recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, Slush Pool started operating when Satoshi Nakamoto’s genesis block wasn’t even two-year-old.

The tradition of leaving secret messages on the blockchain was established by none other than the mysterious Bitcoin creator. Buried deep inside the code of the very first block, there is the legendary “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks” headline published by The Times on Jan. 3, 2009.  

Fast-forward to 2020, central banks became even more reckless. Block 629,999, the final one with a subsidy of 12.5 BTC, included obvious homage to Satoshi in its coinbase transaction in the form of Apr. 2 The New York Times headline: “With $2.3T Injection, Fed’s Plan Far Exceeds 2008 Rescue.”      

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

