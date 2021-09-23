This Cardano Yoroi Release Is Crucial for NFT Holders, Here's Why

Previously, some holders of Cardano-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) reported various problems with transfers and the visibility of their digital collectibles.

Yoroi v4.7.300 is out: What changed?

According to the official announcement by Emurgo, the developer behind end-user solutions for Cardano (ADA) blockchain, the new version of Yoroi light wallet has some previous bugs with NFTs fixed.

UPDATE: Version 4.7.300 is now available for desktop users. Mobile version soon to follow.



-Assets tab now available to view tokens

-Minimum $ADA deposit value for NFTs displayed in-wallet

-Transaction/UTXO structuring optimizations



More info to follow regarding NFTs 1/... September 22, 2021

In this version, all Cardano-based NFTs become fully transferrable once the minimum required amount of ADA is transferred to holders' wallets.

Also, all tokens stored in this or that account are now displayed in the "Assets" tab. Then, some aspects of transaction logic and UTXO design are optimized in the new release.

At the same time, some "NFT whales" on Cardano (ADA) may still experience some issues while sending large batches of digital collectibles. This issue comes out of transaction size limitations, so such transfers should be split into different transactions.

Cardano (ADA) bets on NFTs

While the new version is already up and running for desktop, the mobile release will be published soon.

Amid the global NFT euphoria, digital collectibles are in focus for post-Alonzo Cardano (ADA). Recently, Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts minted first-ever tokens through the Plutus Core compiler.

Also, right before the activation of smart contracts functionality, Cardano (ADA) dev Input Output Global proposed a new type of NFT dubbed NFTA, i.e., "non-fungible tokens of appreciation."