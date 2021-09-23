Ekta
This Cardano Yoroi Release Is Crucial for NFT Holders, Here's Why

Thu, 09/23/2021 - 12:14
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New Yoroi wallet release advances the NFT functionality of Cardano (ADA)
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Previously, some holders of Cardano-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) reported various problems with transfers and the visibility of their digital collectibles.

Yoroi v4.7.300 is out: What changed?

According to the official announcement by Emurgo, the developer behind end-user solutions for Cardano (ADA) blockchain, the new version of Yoroi light wallet has some previous bugs with NFTs fixed.

In this version, all Cardano-based NFTs become fully transferrable once the minimum required amount of ADA is transferred to holders' wallets.

Also, all tokens stored in this or that account are now displayed in the "Assets" tab. Then, some aspects of transaction logic and UTXO design are optimized in the new release.

At the same time, some "NFT whales" on Cardano (ADA) may still experience some issues while sending large batches of digital collectibles. This issue comes out of transaction size limitations, so such transfers should be split into different transactions.

Cardano (ADA) bets on NFTs

While the new version is already up and running for desktop, the mobile release will be published soon.

Amid the global NFT euphoria, digital collectibles are in focus for post-Alonzo Cardano (ADA). Recently, Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts minted first-ever tokens through the Plutus Core compiler.

Cardano (ADA) Welcomes First NFTs After Smart Contracts Release

Also, right before the activation of smart contracts functionality, Cardano (ADA) dev Input Output Global proposed a new type of NFT dubbed NFTA, i.e., "non-fungible tokens of appreciation."

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

