That Ridiculous Anti-NFT Protest Was Fake (Of Course)

News
Tue, 06/21/2022 - 08:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
"God hates NFTs" protest was PR stunt
That Ridiculous Anti-NFT Protest Was Fake (Of Course)
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On Monday, a crowd of seemingly enraged protesters carrying provocative signs reading "God Hates NFTs," "Make Fiat Great Again" and "Vitalik Is the Antichrist," caused a stir on social media. 

There was strong pushback against non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at the peak of their popularity in 2021, with "right-clickers" railing against "worthless jpegs." That said, the unhinged picketing in the heart of New York during the annual NFT.NYC conference seemed like a step too far.

The majority of Twitter users started ridiculing the protestors without realizing that the joke was actually on them. Only a handful of users realized that the whole event was fake.

As reported by AdAge, the picket was a hilarious marketing stunt orchestrated by streetwear brand The Hundreds.

Co-founder Bobby Kim, who posted the viral video on his social media accounts, confessed that his company came up with the over-the-top slogans and hired actors.

Without taking sides between crypto haters and supporters, Kim says that the whole thing was designed to "let off steam."

In this meantime, NFTs continue to attract more criticism after their prices collapsed in tandem with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. As reported by U.Today, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently lambasted NFTs as a sham, claiming that they are based on the "greater fool theory."

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Elon Musk: "I Never Said That People Should Invest in Crypto" After Bitcoin Plunged 70% Since ATH
06/21/2022 - 09:53
Elon Musk: "I Never Said That People Should Invest in Crypto" After Bitcoin Plunged 70% Since ATH
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Crypto Exchanges & Services Experience Damage Due to Cloudflare Outage
06/21/2022 - 09:32
Crypto Exchanges & Services Experience Damage Due to Cloudflare Outage
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Returns Back Above $21,000 After Falling to $17,000
06/21/2022 - 08:17
Bitcoin Returns Back Above $21,000 After Falling to $17,000
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan