That Ridiculous Anti-NFT Protest Was Fake (Of Course)

On Monday, a crowd of seemingly enraged protesters carrying provocative signs reading "God Hates NFTs," "Make Fiat Great Again" and "Vitalik Is the Antichrist," caused a stir on social media.

There was strong pushback against non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at the peak of their popularity in 2021, with "right-clickers" railing against "worthless jpegs." That said, the unhinged picketing in the heart of New York during the annual NFT.NYC conference seemed like a step too far.

The majority of Twitter users started ridiculing the protestors without realizing that the joke was actually on them. Only a handful of users realized that the whole event was fake.

As reported by AdAge , the picket was a hilarious marketing stunt orchestrated by streetwear brand The Hundreds.

Co-founder Bobby Kim, who posted the viral video on his social media accounts, confessed that his company came up with the over-the-top slogans and hired actors.

Without taking sides between crypto haters and supporters, Kim says that the whole thing was designed to "let off steam."