Synthetix (SNX) Gets Major Overhaul With This Deflationary Upgrade

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Synthetix (SNX) has jumped by 2% following release of Andromeda upgrade
Sat, 6/01/2024 - 13:37

Cover image via www.freepik.com

Synthetix (SNX), a decentralized liquidity provisioning protocol, is entering a new era with the recent release of Andromeda, an upgrade that has brought a deflationary mechanism to the protocol’s Perps V3 engine. According to the update shared on its official X account, following the release of Andromeda on Base Network, 40% of the Perps V3 Fees will be allocated to buying back and burning SNX through Yearn Finance-inspired contacts.

Synthetix (SNX) Steals Show With 22% Surge, This Complete Overhaul Is Reason

This deflationary push of Synthetix is hinged on the proper distribution of fees generated by the protocol through its multi-chain deployments. According to the hinted fee distribution breakdown on Base, 40% will be allocated to SNX buyback and burn, 20% will go to Perps Integrators, and USDC liquidity providers will get 40% of the remaining funds.

The buy-back-burn and Andromeda upgrade is part of SIP-345, which brings more than just the deflationary change to the Synthetix ecosystem. The liquidity provider has also expanded its collateral base with the addition of USDC on Base.

The goals of Synthetix with the release are multi-faceted, and besides enhancing the overall outlook of the protocol by shrinking the SNX supply, it also makes it more attractive for developers, traders and liquidity providers among other stakeholders.

Synthetix (SNX) price impact

Synthetix is one of the top DeFi protocols with intriguing price action that is set to benefit in the long term following this deflationary upgrade.

Synthetix (SNX) Price Doesn't Follow Revenue Boom, Here's Why

Riding on the basic laws of demand and supply, the potential drop in the supply of Synthetix and the likely surge in the accumulation of SNX may drive the price to new highs.

At the time of writing, Synthetix was trading at a price of $3.47, up by 2.47% in the past 24 hours, an impressive performance at a time when most altcoins are on the downtrend. The latest upgrade of Synthetix mimics related moves by the protocol in its bid to bolster its attractiveness ahead of the bull market cycle.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

