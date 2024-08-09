    Surprising Reason Why Ripple Might Appeal Court Decision

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple might be the one appealing the court decision, according to this analyst
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 5:18
    Surprising Reason Why Ripple Might Appeal Court Decision
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Matt Rosendin, the founder of digital securities platform CapSign, has predicted that San Francisco-based firm Ripple will end up appealing the recent court decision to issue an injunction. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple was ordered to shell out $125 million worth of penalties in her final judgment. This was framed as a significant win for the company given the aforementioned sum is substantially lower than the $2 billion that the SEC was asking for.  

    Still, Torres also issued an injunction against the San Francisco-based company that is supposed to prevent further violations of securities laws. 

    HOT Stories
    Surprising Reason Why Ripple Might Appeal Court Decision
    Ethereum (ETH) Catastrophe: Will It Lose Top-2 Position? Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% Amid Binance Listing, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovery Flop?
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Introduce Burn Mechanism
    SEC Finally Breaks Silence After Ripple's Victory

    While the court's language is vague, Rosendin believes that this injunction forces US institutions to purchase XRP tokens from the market rather than directly from the company. This would complicate the adoption of the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product in US markets, according to Rosendin.

    Related
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Celebrates Win Against SEC in Court — Is 'War on Crypto' Over?
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 11:42
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Celebrates Win Against SEC in Court — Is 'War on Crypto' Over?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    At the same time, he believes that Ripple does not need to sell XRP directly to US institutions in order to have success.

    Rosendin has also noted that Ripple can sell XRP tokens to institutions, but it needs a federal securities exemption. "Such sales are exempt from SEC registration provisions," he added. "The only practical exemption Ripple can claim is Regulation A, but that limits XRP sales for ODL to $75m per year, which is not ideal at all," he added. 

    The SEC might be satisfied with the financial penalties, but there is also some speculation that it might appeal the July 2023 ruling about secondary XRP sales not being securities. As noted by Fortune, a higher court ruling in this case would not be likely this year. 

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 9, 2024 - 0:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Catastrophe: Will It Lose Top-2 Position? Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% Amid Binance Listing, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovery Flop?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 20:20
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Introduce Burn Mechanism
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Surprising Reason Why Ripple Might Appeal Court Decision
    Ethereum (ETH) Catastrophe: Will It Lose Top-2 Position? Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% Amid Binance Listing, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovery Flop?
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Introduce Burn Mechanism
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD