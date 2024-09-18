STEPN Creator FSL Teams up With Mythos Foundation: Details

Advertisement

Mythos Foundation and FSL have shared the details of a collaborative partnership centered around Web3 gaming and e-sports projects adoption, development and promotion. As a result of the collaboration, new digital collectibles will be offered to cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

FSL, Mythos Foundation enter into long-term partnership

On Wednesday, Sept.18, FSL, a creator of flagship move-to-earn apps STEPN and STEPN GO, announced the start of a collaboration with Mythos Foundation, a decentralized ecosystem that features DAO a native blockchain for dApps.

If you are at #Token2049 , make sure to attend @EnterTheMythos and @fslweb3 (co-hosting) event on Wed. If you register, let me know below that you RSVP’d and if you are a game dev, web3 etc. to help prioritize. Only about 50 spots left in the RSVP. https://t.co/IvcilJCwWs — John Linden (@johnwastaken) September 15, 2024

As explained by its team, FSL has plans to integrate Mythos Chain into its wallet, FSLID, and its NFT marketplace, MOOAR, and collaborate with Mythos on co-branded interoperable assets to connect the Mythos and FSL communities, and to unlock enhanced experiences for users.

Mable Jiang, CRO of FSL, is excited by the opportunities that the recently launched collaboration is expected to unlock for gamers and Web3 app developers:

We’re looking forward to collaborating with the team on our application that will bridge the Web2 lifestyle with Web3 experience. We’ve been great admirers of Mythical Games, who have pioneered something rare with NFL Rivals in developing a crossover game that has onboarded millions to Web3.

Such an initiative is focused on decentralizing and promoting Web3 gaming and e-sports projects, as a partner company, with plans to further strengthen the relationship between Mythos Foundation and FSL.

Nitro Nation-themed sneakers to be offered to gamers

Mythos Games CEO John Linden appreciates the vision of FSL and the progress his team has accomplished so far in the segment of Web3 gaming and beyond:

We’re excited for FSL and Mythos Foundation to work together to deliver our shared vision of the future for Web3 gaming and interactive entertainment. Their pioneering work on STEPN GO and Gas Hero is incredibly innovative. I’m confident that together, we can create something special to showcase the Mythos Foundation's continued evolution and advance Web3 gaming. We see a huge opportunity to bring our communities together and push new standards and innovation in cross-chain Web3 gaming.

The collaboration will begin with future co-branded opportunities between their games, starting with an exciting teaser for a high-performance supercar sneaker, featuring a unique Nitro Nation World Tour-inspired design.

This striking sneaker, which integrates NNWT's distinctive aesthetic, will debut on STEPN, with future releases featuring similar design elements directly in NNWT.