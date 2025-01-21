Advertisement
    SONEX, DeFi on Soneium, Completes Seed Funding Round

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    SONEX, pioneering AI-powered decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) on Soneium, concludes its seed raising
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 14:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    SONEX, an AI-powered decentralized exchange (DEX) built on top of the Soneium ecosystem, shares the details of its seed funding round. The fundraising yielded contributions from a clutch of highly reputable VCs and is set to fuel the introduction of AI agents to Soneium-based DeFis.

    SONEX completes $1 million seed raising, Outlier Ventures led the round

    SONEX, a pioneering decentralized cryptocurrency exchange based on novel blockchain Soneium, completes its seed funding. Concluded in less than 60 days, the fundraising campaign ends with $1 million secured, the team's official statement says.

    Article image
    Image by SONEX

    The round was co-led by Outliers Fund, while the likes of Baboon VC, Taisu Ventures, Nonagon Capital, Flow Traders, Gate Ventures and Lootex also backed SONEX in its fundraising efforts.

    Alongside a clutch of blue-chip VCs, the funding round also included an investment from an undisclosed lead investor, further underscoring the broad confidence in SONEX’s potential within the DeFi sector.

    Kai, CEO of SONEX, is excited by the results of fundraising and its potential role in growing the Soneium's DeFi ecosystem:

    We are setting a new standard for DeFi platforms by pioneering the integration of AI-driven agents into the trading ecosystem. This isn’t just a technological upgrade—it’s a strategic evolution that empowers our users to harness advanced AI capabilities for better decision-making and enhanced trading experiences. With the support of our investors, we are excited to lead the charge in making decentralized finance more dynamic and accessible.

    The funds will be allocated to enhance SONEX’s technical infrastructure, enabling advanced features such as derivatives trading and peer-to-peer trading pools. The company will also bolster stringent internal security measures to protect user assets and data and expand operational capacity to accommodate growing user demand. 

    Bringing AI agents to on-chain trading segment

    Poseidon Ho, founding partner and CEO of Outliers Fund, congratulates his latest portfolio company with a massive accomplishment:

    We’re proud to be an early believer of SONEX’s vision, pushing the boundaries of DeFi innovations.

    SONEX plans to expand into the financial, gaming and entertainment sectors through blockchain-tokenized AI agents, an isolated AI-powered software that operates autonomously, managing on-chain wallets and pursuing objectives independently.

    The platform’s multi-agent framework facilitates seamless coordination among AI agents, simplifying their deployment for collaborative tasks. This approach allows users to tokenize and comanage AI agents, unlocking new revenue streams and fostering greater participation in the decentralized finance space.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

