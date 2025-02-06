Advertisement
    Somnia Blockchain Announces Testnet After Big Performance Milestone

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 6/02/2025 - 13:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Somnia, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain, has released its Devnet benchmarking results.

    In a simulated real-world test, Somnia achieved 1.05 million transactions per second (TPS) for ERC-20 token transfers. 

    The network also demonstrated the ability to mint 300,000 NFTs per second with a 100ms block time and processed 50,000 Uniswap trades per second, using 100,000 randomly transacting accounts to mirror real-world activity.

    Somnia’s upcoming public testnet launch will let developers and community members experience the Layer-1’s capabilities first-hand.

    “Our technology is designed to support the demanding requirements of high-performance dApps while maintaining exceptional performance and cost-efficiency, and these impressive results validate our approach,” said Paul Thomas, Founder and CEO of Somnia. “With the Testnet on the horizon, we’re excited to see how the community builds on this momentum.

    Developed by Improbable, Somnia integrates a custom EVM compiler and sophisticated data compression methods, enabling developers to build high-volume, user-friendly dApps with ease. 

    The performance was achieved through an advanced infrastructure spanning multiple data centers, utilizing machines with up to 32 vCPUs, 120GB RAM, and cutting-edge AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors.

    Key benchmarks include 50 Gigagas processed per second, sub-second transaction latencies averaging 900ms, and a globally distributed network of 100 test nodes.

    #Somnia

