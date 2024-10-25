Advertisement
    Somnia EVM Blockchain Releases Detailed New Litepaper

    Vladislav Sopov
    Somnia, novel EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, teases major consensus upgrade in its brand new litepaper
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 13:25
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Somnia, the high-performance EVM-compatible layer-1 optimized for data-extensive use cases, has published an updated version of its litepaper. The brand new document includes details about the project’s key innovations and navigates through the new Multistream consensus model.

    Somnia bets big on Multistream consensus, litepaper hints at 400,000 TPS

    Somnia, one of the fastest and most resource-efficient blockchains within the EVM ecosystem, just shared a brand new version of its litepaper. It indicates key focus areas for future growth and showcases Multistream, a novel consensus design for Somnia.

    The Multistream consensus will be the foundation enabling Somnia to support 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second block finality, designed to support the next generation of mass-consumer applications. 

    The new Somnia litepaper reveals the architecture that will enable its high throughput and performance while maintaining a high degree of decentralization. This new design includes advanced compression techniques that allow Somnia to move data between nodes up to 20 times more efficiently than other blockchains, and the Multistream consensus algorithm, which helps the blockchain achieve sub-second block finality. 

    Somnia also has a custom-built database, ICEdb, which enables average read/write times of 70-100 nanoseconds. The blockchain is optimized for single-thread Sequential Execution, which outperforms traditional parallel models, especially in times of high transaction density.

    In recent months, Somnia also entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Yuga Labs, giving holders of Kodas, Otherdeed Expanded, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs new utility for their digital collectibles.

    Somnia launches $10 million grant program for devs

    To introduce Multistream and other developments to a broader ecosystem of Web3 developers, Somnia invites all crypto teams to join its newly launched grant program.

    An ecosystem grant program of $10 million will help connect promising developers with leading Web3 investors, including Mirana Ventures, Spartan Capital and CMT Digital. The program aims to support builders creating large-scale, real-time applications across gaming, social platforms, metaverses and more.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Somnia kicked off on Q1, 2024. The platform has developed the first-ever multiverse-centric blockchain for the EVM scene.

    Somnia is a brainchild of the Virtual Society Foundation, an independent organization initiated by Improbable, a British startup that has been at the forefront of building virtual worlds for over a decade. 

    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

