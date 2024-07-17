Advertisement
    Solana-based Liquidity Layer stabble Kicks off in Mainnet

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    stabble, pioneering liquidity management protocol, goes live to streamline swaps on Solana (SOL) blockchain
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 16:14
    Solana-based Liquidity Layer stabble Kicks off in Mainnet
    stabble, an innovative solution for optimized liquidity management in Solana’s dApps, begins its mainnet operations. Through its instruments, DEX traders and liquidity providers can operate their assets in more resource-efficient ways.

    stabble mainnet now opened for Solana’s DEXes

    stabble, an ambitious Solana frictionless liquidity and trading layer, debuts its mainnet operations after months of stress testing. Technically, stabble unlocked its mainnet opportunities for DEXes, indicating a shift toward protocol-managed liquidity and arbitrage for improved capital efficiency.

    Article image
    Image by stabble

    The project’s mainnet launch builds on advancements in its initial integration with DefiLlama, which activated a couple of user-centric features such as support for virtual margin liquidity. This enhances capital efficiency, allowing miners to take risk-seeking positions and integrate risk-averse investors into the AMM protocol.

    Kilian Krings, stabble’s CEO, is excited about the importance of stabble’s mainnet debut for DeFi segment on Solana:

    With more than a year of testing and refining our protocol’s performance to ensure it meets competitive standards, we are thrilled to go live to the public. stabble plans to introduce a points system, allowing users to earn points for substantial airdrops, which will be split into three seasons. Users can accumulate points by executing swaps, depositing liquidity, or creating and depositing liquidity into pools.

    The mainnet release includes three new features. First of all, stabble’s multi-asset pools onboard up to eight assets, allowing creators to consolidate liquidity more efficiently compared to standard DEX pools.

    Users can initiate pools with flexible asset weightings, allowing users to decide how their assets are distributed in their portfolio, such as a split of 80% to one asset and 20% to another. This allows liquidity bootstrapping and helps save valuable stablecoin liquidity when deploying new pools.

    40,000 DeFi enthusiasts took part in stabble’s devnet

    Also, thanks to stabble’s selective liquidity management, actors can add or withdraw liquidity to only one side of the pool, enhancing flexibility in asset management and removing the need to hold two assets in a 50/50 distribution.

    Prior to the mainnet launch, stabble held a 14-month devnet phase that welcomed contributions from over 40,000 participants.

    Community involvement was crucial for the launch, providing valuable feedback and information to shape the ecosystem in collaboration with developers.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

