    SimpleSwap Kickstarts Collaboration With Tangem to Enhance Crypto Exchange Opportunities for Newcomers and Pros

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    SimpleSwap, seamless cryptocurrency exchange, has entered into collab with Tangem
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 16:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    SimpleSwap, a multi-currency crypto exchange with a one-click swap module, has shared the details of its hotly anticipated cooperation initiative with Tangem, an industry-leading producer of hardware crypto wallets.

    Seamless swaps become easier as SimpleSwap x Tangem partnership kicks off

    SimpleSwap, a flagship one-click cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced the start of its collaboration with Tangem, a pioneering hardware crypto wallet producer.

    The partnership is focused on addressing growing community demand for in-app cryptocurrency swaps. Due to this collaboration, SimpleSwap users can now exchange cryptocurrencies directly within the Tangem wallet, keeping their assets secure in a trusted environment. 

    SimpleSwap's partnership with Tangem simplifies the process of exchanging one cryptocurrency for another. The newly integrated functionality not only saves users time but also enhances security by keeping transactions within a protected ecosystem. This streamlined approach reflects the shared mission of both SimpleSwap and Tangem: to provide a secure and user-friendly cryptocurrency experience. Now users can manage their crypto transactions conveniently and hassle-free.

    HOT Stories
    SpaceX Bitcoin (BTC) Now Holding $700 Million: Details
    ‘We Are All Satoshi,’ Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Approaches $103,000
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’
    Bitcoin Reclaims $102K Amid Speculation About Strategic Reserve

    Tangem is known for its security-first stance on crypto assets. As a cold wallet, it boasts top-notch security features, making it the go-to choice for safeguarding crypto holdings. SimpleSwap's integration upholds this priority, ensuring users can engage in crypto transactions without compromising safety.

    New cooperation for maximum comfort in cryptocurrency swaps

    This partnership melds together Tangem's robust security with SimpleSwap's user-friendly platform. The aim is to deliver an experience that is both reliable and straightforward, helping users manage their assets with confidence.

    Further, the collaboration between Tangem and SimpleSwap is a textbook example of how the cryptocurrency exchange derives valuable insights from continuous feedback analysis with its 24/7 customer support service. 

    The January 2025 Tangem collaboration is set to ensure a premium-class trading experience for crypto newcomers and pros in a bullish market. With its deep liquidity, industry-leading trading engine and clear interface, SimpleSwap becomes the go-to platform for crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat conversion. It also remains committed to following the best security practices in the Web3 segment for the battle-tested safety of users’ assets and data.

    Tangem’s long-term strategic partnership with SimpleSwap unlocks amazing opportunities for the entire segment of hardware wallets. From the very start of the collaboration, new and existing Tangem customers can access SimpleSwap's many convenient features and tools, designed to accelerate the global adoption of Web3 practices.

    SimpleSwap supports 2,500+ cryptocurrencies, affording users the liberty to explore and trade a wide spectrum of assets. From established coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to lesser-known tokens like Hana (HANA), users have diverse options to tailor their portfolio. This diversity paves the way for more balanced and sophisticated trading and investing strategies in the digital assets segment.

    SimpleSwap platform supports both fixed and floating exchange rates. While the fixed rate shows a predictable amount of crypto one will get, a floating rate often moves together with the market — sometimes up and sometimes down. Thus, the decision is completely up to the user, offering a new level of financial freedom.

    SimpleSwap enables crypto exchanges across different blockchains and makes them interoperable. It allows SimpleSwap users to swap cryptocurrencies even when they are on diverse blockchains. Crypto is sent directly to the wallet; it is not stored on the platform. This enhances exchange speed and adds another safety level to users’ funds.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

