Shiba Inu's Kusama Reacts to 'Rude' ShibSwap Demand

Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has responded to impatient demands from the community regarding the launch of ShibSwap, the project's upcoming decentralized exchange.

In a brief yet pointed comment, Kusama noted that the request to "shut up and launch ShibSwap" was "quite rude."

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu community members are expressing mounting frustration, particularly highlighting the lack of significant increase in the value of the token, evidenced by its still having five zeros. "What is your purpose? You can't play with people like this," one user wrote on X.

Calculated delay

Recently, Kusama announced the completion of significant elements of the Shibarium project. However, the launch of ShibSwap will be postponed. The delay, Kusama says, allows other projects built on Shibarium to mature and ensures both network stability and security. This strategic postponement appears to indicate that the development team is keen on carefully managing its growth.

Adoption before burns

Another concern within the community has been the project's strategy on "token burns" — the act of destroying a portion of tokens to reduce supply and potentially increase value.

As reported by U.Today, Kusama addressed this, stating that while token burns do have a role, the true key to the project's success lies in the broader adoption of the Shibarium chain. To facilitate burns, a "burn portal" is reportedly in development, aimed at making this operation more user-friendly for the community.