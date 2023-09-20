Shiba Inu's BONE Attracts Dormant Whale, Leading to Quarter Million Investment

Wed, 09/20/2023 - 14:05
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Mysterious whale emerges and splurges almost quarter million on Shibarium token BONE
Shiba Inu's BONE Attracts Dormant Whale, Leading to Quarter Million Investment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Unusual activity on the crypto market today has drawn attention to Shiba Inu's BONE token. According to data from the Etherscan explorer, an anonymous investor, who had been inactive for over a year, purchased approximately 259,000 BONE tokens, equivalent to $209,000 at the current token price.

What makes this acquisition particularly noteworthy is the investor's extended absence from the crypto space, reemerging with a substantial investment. Remarkably, this mysterious wallet holder is not just focused on BONE. Their crypto portfolio boasts a diverse array of meme sector tokens, collectively valued at nearly $100,000. This eclectic mix of digital assets further deepens the intrigue surrounding their intentions.

What's behind move?

It is worth noting that this investor has not limited their activity to the Ethereum network alone. Data from the BscScan explorer reveals their presence on the BNB Chain, where they hold $12,000 worth of Binance Coin (BNB).

The rationale behind this whale's newfound interest in BONE remains shrouded in uncertainty. Among the versions, it may be linked to recent innovations announced by the Shiba Inu team, as reported by U.Today. Among these developments, expectations are high that the Shiba Inu token, BONE, will undergo significant changes in its minting process, potentially culminating in the renouncement of the token's contract.

Will this quarter-million-dollar investment trigger a resurgence for BONE price, or is it the harbinger of even greater surprises in the Shiba Inu ecosystem? Only time will unveil the secrets held by this dormant whale.

#Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

