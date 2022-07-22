Shiba Inu Surpasses Tron (TRX), Rising 14% Weekly

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently outpacing Tron (TRX) in terms of market capitalization. With a present market valuation of $6.66 billion, Shiba Inu now ranks as the 15th largest cryptocurrency, just ahead of Tron's market cap of $6.33 billion. Shiba Inu gained traction recently following positive inflows into its ecosystem.

In positive news, Shiba Inu announced its collaboration with world-class visualization studio The Third Floor (TTF) for the design and construction of its SHIB.io The Metaverse Project. TTF is the biggest visualization company, helping to create well-known IPs for video games, VR/AR and location-based entertainment.

The community is also expectant regarding incoming announcements for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. On July 20, the Shiba Inu team posted a teaser video on its official Twitter handle, depicting a cloudy rainstorm.

At the time of publication, SHIB was changing hands at $0.000012, up 2.43% in the last 24 hours and nearly 14% since the past week.

Ads

Shiba Inu is presently consolidating in a range after reaching highs of $0.0000131 on July 20. According to WhaleStats, Shiba Inu is facing buying pressure from whales, ranking among the top 10 most purchased tokens among the 2,000 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours.

Jeripay can now accept Shiba Inu as payment

#Jeripay and @FCFPAY are happy to announce our non-exclusive #collab 🔥



FCFPay is enabling Jeripay POS to accept Cryptocurrency payments for retailers for their Payment Services Providers



We're leading the way for mass #Crypto adoption



Full story:https://t.co/LhvRFzKDaD — FCF PAY - Crypto Payment Gateway (@fcfpay) July 21, 2022

Acceptance of Shiba Inu, LEASH and BONE may now be possible following FCF Pay's collaboration with Jeripay. Local fintech company Jeripay POS will be enabled to accept cryptocurrency payments through this collaboration with FCF Pay.

Earlier in July, Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay announced listing the full Shiba Inu Trifecta: Shib, Bone and Leash, making them available as payment options for merchants utilizing its platform.