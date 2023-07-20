Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand into Europe Following This Major Partnership

Gamza Khanzadaev
Alchemy Pay's major European partnership ignites SHIB adoption boom
Singapore's trailblazing crypto on and off-ramp solutions provider, Alchemy Pay, is all set to revolutionize the European crypto landscape with its latest strategic move. Seeking to enhance user experiences and drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies, Alchemy Pay has successfully integrated a series of European local payment channels, including Belgium's Bancontact, the Netherlands' iDEAL, and globally accessible options like Skrill and Neteller, facilitating seamless crypto transactions via the euro.

Moreover, Polish users can now utilize Alchemy Pay's support for the PLN currency, furthering the accessibility of digital assets through Poland's favored local e-wallet, BLIK.

One step closer

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Alchemy Pay has rapidly cemented its position as a pioneer in emerging markets, gaining substantial leverage in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Alchemy Pay's unwavering support for various popular cryptocurrencies, most notably Shiba Inu (SHIB), has triggered significant adoption breakthroughs. Back in March, SHIB became a valid payment method at Burger King in Paris, underscoring the real-world utility of digital assets. This trend is not exclusive to SHIB, as major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are also witnessing a surge in adoption through similar partnerships.

With an extensive network spanning more than 300 fiat payment channels across 173 countries, Alchemy Pay is unyielding in its commitment to streamline the onboarding process and champion the acceptance of cryptocurrencies. As the European Union forges ahead with its vision of a unified digital market, Alchemy Pay's strategic expansion into Europe marks a momentous stride toward achieving this goal.

