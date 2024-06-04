Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears 92 Trillion SHIB Major Hurdle; What's Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    For this to occur, Shiba Inu has to forestall further declines by sustaining key range
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 15:58
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears 92 Trillion SHIB Major Hurdle; What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a nearly 3% drop in its value. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.47% in the last 24 hours to $0.000024, after reaching intraday lows of $0.00002284.

    Advertisement

    The price decline has taken SHIB below the much-watched daily SMA 50 level at $0.00002447. Shiba Inu bulls overcame this crucial barrier in late May, but turning this level into support has been a battle between bulls and bears.

    With the drop beneath the daily SMA 50, the recent dip in price has caught the attention of investors and traders alike, as they closely monitor SHIB's performance for signs of recovery or further decline.

    Related
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 15:49
    Shiba Inu: 65 Trillion SHIB at Risk as Price Suddenly Drops 4%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As SHIB navigates through this critical phase, the next significant resistance level is anticipated to be in the range of $0.000025 to $0.00003. Resistance levels are crucial as they represent the price point at which selling pressure overcomes buying pressure, potentially leading to a price stall or reversal. For SHIB, crossing this threshold could signal a bullish trend, enticing more investors to join the fray.

    An intriguing aspect of this resistance level is the substantial amount of SHIB that was previously acquired within this range.

    IntoTheBlock
    In/Out of the Money Around Price, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    According to data from on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 92.2 trillion SHIB were bought by 124,220 addresses in the range between $0.000025 to $0.00003 at an average price of $0.000028.

    Given the enormous SHIB held in this range, Shiba Inu could find a launchpad here, breaking through the resistance and climbing higher. For this to occur, Shiba Inu has to forestall further declines by sustaining a key range, where 26 trillion SHIB are being held.

    Based on IntoTheBlock data, 26.55 trillion SHIB were bought by 62,080 addresses in Shiba Inu's current trading range between $0.000023 and $0.000025. Technically, SHIB must return above and decisively break past the daily SMA 50 at $0.00002447 to restart a price uptrend and escape range trading.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Cardano Skyrockets 28% in Volume as ADA Price Eyes Epic Breakout
    Jun 04, 2024 - 15:52
    Cardano Skyrockets 28% in Volume as ADA Price Eyes Epic Breakout
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin ETFs Show 'Staying Power,' Top Analyst Says
    Jun 04, 2024 - 15:52
    Bitcoin ETFs Show 'Staying Power,' Top Analyst Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 3 Shiba Inu Metrics to Watch as SHIB Plays Rebound Game
    Jun 04, 2024 - 15:52
    3 Shiba Inu Metrics to Watch as SHIB Plays Rebound Game
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GaiaNet Announces Beta Product Launch Following Successful Alpha Phase
    $COOKIE sets to launch on June 13th after securing $5.5M from VCs such as Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, and Mapleblock Capital
    iExec Launches Enhanced DataProtector: Revolutionizing Web3 Monetization & Ownership
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears 92 Trillion SHIB Major Hurdle; What's Next?
    Cardano Skyrockets 28% in Volume as ADA Price Eyes Epic Breakout
    Bitcoin ETFs Show 'Staying Power,' Top Analyst Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD