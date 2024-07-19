    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Recovery Mode as Two Key Metrics Turn Green

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) prints sudden recovery as price jumps 6%
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 15:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has just printed a sudden growth trend, one that might spell a good omen for its price for the rest of this month. The second-largest meme coin is undergoing intense volatility, which pushed it up by more than 6% after sliding as low as sixth in intraday trading. At the time of writing, SHIB is changing hands for $0.0000176 as it keeps up the pace to breach the $0.00002 resistance level.

    Shiba Inu and dwindling metrics

    The plunge of Shiba Inu into its ongoing recovery mode hinges on two of its key metrics that turned green recently. First is the large transaction metrics, as showcased by data from IntoTheBlock (ITB).

    Per this data, the token soared by 1,876.26% in 24 hours, with the volume of the total records of transactions above $100,000 coming in at $884.26 million. This metric is particularly intriguing because Shiba Inu remains a scary token for investors due to its negative correlation with Bitcoin. With whales stacking up the token, it suggests a bullish push in the mid-to-long term.

    The second metric is the burn rate, which data from Shibburn confirms has jumped by 446%, with 48,496,045 SHIB making their way to the dead wallet. Since token burning is still largely a manual process, it shows the vote of confidence by SHIB holders to trigger a value boost with Shiba Inu burning.

    SHIB rebound sustenance

    Now that Shiba Inu is undergoing a projected rebound, the question remains whether or not the growth pace will be sustained. The broader crypto industry is facing a unique time, with the spot Ethereum ETF product on track to go live for trading in the United States.

    If achieved as predicted in the coming week, the entire altcoin ecosystem will be strengthened and potentially rub off on Shiba Inu. Besides, Shiba Inu has some impressive ecosystem advancements concerning Shibarium, which might solidify its rebound moves.

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

