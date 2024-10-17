Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Getting out of Trillionaire Club?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu saw substantial decline in whales' activity
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 10:50
    Recent whale activity on Shiba Inu has sharply decreased, with large transactions falling to just 500 billion SHIB over the last seven days. This represents a sharp decline from the typical highs of four trillion SHIB and a significant change in the volume of transactions for the token

    Such a significant decline in whale participation may have a significant impact on SHIB's future price movements. Whales, or large holders, who own a sizable share of the circulating supply frequently have an impact on Shiba Inu token's price trends. A decline in whale activity suggests that these influential players are either losing interest or are holding out for more favorable market conditions. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Liquidity may decrease as a result increasing SHIB's sensitivity to price fluctuations. Because smaller trades from retail investors may have a bigger impact on the market, this could result in increased volatility. 

    Shiba Inu might find it difficult to hold its current price levels or generate any significant upward momentum without the help of whale traders. By injecting significant amounts of capital into the market, whales frequently boost market sentiment. However, if they disappear, Shiba Inu may be vulnerable to selling pressure, particularly if overall market trends turn negative. 

    The token may not necessarily tank in response to a drop in whale activity. The movement of prices is still largely determined by retail traders. There is a strong community for Shiba Inu, and the meme coin's demand can sustain its value. Whales may be replaced by retail demand if interest on the market picks back up. 

    The decline in whale activity is something to keep a close eye on in the near term, as it may cause more erratic price swings. However, even with the diminished participation of major holders, SHIB might be able to stabilize.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

