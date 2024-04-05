Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) About to Face Biggest Test of 2024

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu on verge of testing out biggest support this year
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 12:13
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) About to Face Biggest Test of 2024
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu is now at a critical moment. The price of SHIB has come down to the $0.000025 level. This is a very important price because it is the strongest support SHIB has reached this year, in 2024. People who invest in SHIB are watching closely because, if the price goes below this level, it could fall even more.

    Advertisement

    On the price chart, SHIB's current price is around $0.00002664. If the price can maintain above $0.000025, it might mean that SHIB could start to go up again. However, if it breaks down below this support, there is a fear that it could lead to a drop to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is near $0.00001956. If it falls below that, the price could go even lower, which is worrying.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    For growth, SHIB needs to stay not just above $0.000025 but also climb back above the 21-day EMA. The 21-day EMA is currently at $0.00002758. If SHIB can go above this line and stay there, the next price we are looking at is around $0.000028, which could show that SHIB is getting stronger again.

    Related
    Elon Musk Excites Crypto Community with “Unhinged” AI Tweet

    Looking at the future of SHIB, if it can pass this big test and not fall below $0.000025, it would gain more trust. Considering the market's volatility, though, SHIB's future remains unclear. If SHIB falls below $0.000025, it could be a sign that the price will keep going down, which could make holders even more nervous.

    This is a big moment for SHIB as it faces its biggest support test of the year. What happens next is only a question of time. If you are thinking about it, it might be wiser to see if it can hold its ground or if it will fall to lower levels.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Bitcoin Mystery: $250 Million Leaves Major Exchange as BTC Price Dips
    2024/04/05 12:09
    Bitcoin Mystery: $250 Million Leaves Major Exchange as BTC Price Dips
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Core Network Challenges
    2024/04/05 12:09
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Core Network Challenges
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ripple CTO Reveals Major XRPL Feature Amid Stablecoin Excitement
    2024/04/05 12:09
    Ripple CTO Reveals Major XRPL Feature Amid Stablecoin Excitement
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is Right Around the Corner
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) About to Face Biggest Test of 2024
    Bitcoin Mystery: $250 Million Leaves Major Exchange as BTC Price Dips
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Core Network Challenges
    Show all