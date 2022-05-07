Shiba Inu Dev: Shiboshis and Lots on Deck in Upcoming Months

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama has taken to Twitter to share his expectations for the coming weeks and months. In his words, he states, "The future of SHIB has never been so bright..lots on deck in the upcoming weeks and months to be very excited about. VERY.''

I updated the Shiboshi chat recently but I'm sure we will be seeing more from Playside soon as we near the final triad of production. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) May 7, 2022

In response to a SHIB user who had sought updates on Shiboshis, the lead developer stated, ''I updated the Shiboshi chat recently but I'm sure we will be seeing more from Playside soon as we near the final triad of production.''

Shiboshis are a collection of 10,000 exclusive Shiba Inu generated non-fungible tokens (NFTs) eternally written on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiboshis come with various traits that make each one unique and collectible.



In December, Playside, Australia's largest publicly listed video game developer, announced its partnership with Shiba Inu games to develop the Shiboshi Game that will allow Shiboshi holders the ability to utilize their NFTs in strategic gameplay.

The development of the game will draw from the art of the "Shiboshi" NFT and will feature a card collection, strategy and battle mechanics. Another user had asked when the Shibarium documentation would be revealed, to which the dev responded, ''I'm hoping this month or next.''

As U.Today previously covered, David Gokhshtein has commended ''Shib's great model'' while saying the next 12 months are key to seeing how the ecosystem plays out.

Top whale buys another 74 billion SHIB as Shiba Inu returns as most purchased asset

Recent data shared by WhaleStats indicates that the top Ethereum whale, "Bombur," who holds one trillion SHIB in his portfolio, has acquired another large amount of the meme cryptocurrency. The crypto whale is ranked 74th largest according to WhaleStats ranking and has bought another 53,788,394,748 SHIB, or $1,076,305 worth.

In recent hours, another top ETH whale, "BlueWhale0073," just bought 74,318,320,742 SHIB, or $1,494,541 worth. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu ranks among one of the most purchased assets and also one of the most used smart contracts for whales.

SHIB trades down at $0.0000199 at the time of publication.