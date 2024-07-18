    Shiba Inu Death Cross Emerges as SHIB Price Faces Sell-off

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu marks first death cross in 2024, but there's silver lining
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 14:27
    Shiba Inu Death Cross Emerges as SHIB Price Faces Sell-off
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is facing a sell-off, marked by the emergence of a death cross — a bearish technical pattern that often signals further declines.

    Advertisement

    A death cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses below a long-term moving average. In the case of Shiba Inu, the 50-day moving average has crossed below the 200-day moving average, signaling a death cross.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Reveal Rare Pattern First Time in 2024: Details
    Sun, 07/14/2024 - 11:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Reveal Rare Pattern First Time in 2024: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?
    Bitcoin Holder Count Faces Drastic Fall - What's Going On?
    $230 Million Hack Stuns India's Largest Exchange: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE Among Affected
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lending Campaign Announced by Japanese Financial Giant

    Amid the current sell-off, Shiba Inu might be poised to mark its third consecutive day of losses. The most recent decline, exceeding 10%, represents the biggest single-day drop in this streak. This sharp downturn has been exacerbated by the fallout from the WazirX exploit, which has undermined confidence across the broader cryptocurrency market.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The security breach led to the unauthorized withdrawal of over $230 million worth of cryptocurrencies, including a significant amount of SHIB. This has contributed to increased selling pressure on SHIB as the stolen tokens are being liquidated on the market.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fights Major Barrier for 50% Upside Gains
    Mon, 07/15/2024 - 13:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fights Major Barrier for 50% Upside Gains
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Lookonchain, the WazirX exploiter has begun selling SHIB, liquidating 35 billion SHIB for $618,000, and now holds 5.4 trillion SHIB worth $95.45 million.

    On-chain data hints at SHIB's potential rebound

    Despite the current bearish outlook, on-chain data suggests Shiba Inu could see a recovery. Shiba Inu sits on a major support level, where a substantial amount of SHIB has been accumulated by a large number of  Shiba Inu addresses.

    According to IntoTheBlock data, next to where SHIB trades is a major support range, where 156 trillion SHIB were bought by 370,520 addresses in the range of $0.000008-$0.000014, at an average price of $0.00001. Buying activity is expected to pick up near this range as the 370,520 addresses that had previously bought here are likely to provide support.

    At SHIB's current trading range, a significant quantity of SHIB, 107.24 trillion SHIB, was bought in the range of $0.000014-$0.000018, raising the possibility that bulls might want to defend this zone aggressively and halt declines below $0.000014.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 11.60% in the last 24 hours to $0.000017. According to on-chain data, Shiba Inu faces its next major resistance in the range of $0.000018-$0.00002, where 34,690 addresses currently hold 423.96 trillion SHIB.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,000 Next Week? 10 ETFs Launching
    Jul 18, 2024 - 14:21
    Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,000 Next Week? 10 ETFs Launching
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Most of Mt. Gox Bitcoin Receivers Choose Not to Sell: Reddit Poll
    Jul 18, 2024 - 14:21
    Most of Mt. Gox Bitcoin Receivers Choose Not to Sell: Reddit Poll
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Lead Dogecoin (DOGE) Dev Issues Crucial Reminder for DogeCard Holders
    Jul 18, 2024 - 14:21
    Lead Dogecoin (DOGE) Dev Issues Crucial Reminder for DogeCard Holders
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore the Chinese Video Game Market with WN х ChinaJoy International Summit Shanghai'24
    WEEX VP Andrew Weiner: Unleashing the Bull Market Magic with Game-Changing Web3 Strategies for 2024
    Poodlana Goes Live: The New Crypto Everyone's Been Waiting For
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Death Cross Emerges as SHIB Price Faces Sell-off
    Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,000 Next Week? 10 ETFs Launching
    Most of Mt. Gox Bitcoin Receivers Choose Not to Sell: Reddit Poll
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD