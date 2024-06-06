Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    SHIB, BONE, LEASH and Sheboshis holders should pay attention
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 15:05
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu community is being urged to exercise caution following a crucial warning about an increasing number of scams on Telegram.

    Advertisement

    Fraudsters are impersonating official Shiba Inu ecosystem Twitter accounts on Telegram, particularly those related to Shibarium and Treat, in an attempt to deceive and defraud users.

    Scammers are exploiting the popularity of the Shiba Inu ecosystem by creating fake Telegram accounts that mimic the official Shiba Inu X (Twitter) handles.

    These fraudulent accounts have identical names to the official Shiba Inu X accounts and are intended to mislead users into believing they are engaging with legitimate Shiba Inu projects, thereby gaining their trust and potentially stealing their assets.

    In this light, Shibarmy Scam Alerts, or @susbarium, an X account dedicated to exposing scams, has issued a safety warning for the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Telegram accounts as scammers impersonate official Shiba Inu ecosystem accounts.

    According to the Shiba Inu-focused X account, the Shiba Inu tea runs the @Shibariumnet and @Treatsforshib accounts on X. The story is different on Telegram as these accounts are run by scammers.

    Related
    Sat, 06/01/2024 - 12:20
    Crucial SHIB Rewards Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Shiba Inu community is urged to stay vigilant and cautious when interacting with Telegram accounts. They should always verify identities as well as any announcements or offers against the official Shiba Inu website and X accounts. They should also never disclose personal information, private keys or wallet seed phrases to anyone purporting to represent Shiba Inu. This is because official representatives would never ask for such sensitive information.

    As reported, the Shiba Inu team is not conducting token airdrops, nor are any giveaways planned for the immediate future; thus, the SHIB community is urged to remain skeptical of such claims.

    Overall, the key message is to stay safe, never to click on suspicious links and to refrain from sharing wallet keys or personal information with anyone.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Mysterious $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Jun 06, 2024 - 15:00
    Mysterious $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoiner Michael Saylor's Call to Action as Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $71,100
    Jun 06, 2024 - 15:00
    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor's Call to Action as Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $71,100
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Historic 250 Million Transaction: Details
    Jun 06, 2024 - 15:00
    Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Historic 250 Million Transaction: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    BetFury Announces $20 Million Cryptodrop Event
    LIX Expands Partnership with ComAve to the French Football League, Featuring Lyon Football Club
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Mysterious $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor's Call to Action as Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $71,100
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD