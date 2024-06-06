Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community is being urged to exercise caution following a crucial warning about an increasing number of scams on Telegram.

Advertisement

Fraudsters are impersonating official Shiba Inu ecosystem Twitter accounts on Telegram, particularly those related to Shibarium and Treat, in an attempt to deceive and defraud users.

Scammers are exploiting the popularity of the Shiba Inu ecosystem by creating fake Telegram accounts that mimic the official Shiba Inu X (Twitter) handles.

These fraudulent accounts have identical names to the official Shiba Inu X accounts and are intended to mislead users into believing they are engaging with legitimate Shiba Inu projects, thereby gaining their trust and potentially stealing their assets.

In this light, Shibarmy Scam Alerts, or @susbarium, an X account dedicated to exposing scams, has issued a safety warning for the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Telegram accounts as scammers impersonate official Shiba Inu ecosystem accounts.

Safety Warning for #ShibArmy:



Beware of fake Telegram accounts! Scammers are impersonating the official Shiba Ecosystem accounts.



On X:

- @Shibariumnet

- @Treatsforshib



These belong to Shiba Devs, but on Telegram, these accounts are run by scammers.



Always verify… pic.twitter.com/qeLHkk3G95 — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) June 5, 2024

According to the Shiba Inu-focused X account, the Shiba Inu tea runs the @Shibariumnet and @Treatsforshib accounts on X. The story is different on Telegram as these accounts are run by scammers.

The Shiba Inu community is urged to stay vigilant and cautious when interacting with Telegram accounts. They should always verify identities as well as any announcements or offers against the official Shiba Inu website and X accounts. They should also never disclose personal information, private keys or wallet seed phrases to anyone purporting to represent Shiba Inu. This is because official representatives would never ask for such sensitive information.

As reported, the Shiba Inu team is not conducting token airdrops, nor are any giveaways planned for the immediate future; thus, the SHIB community is urged to remain skeptical of such claims.

Overall, the key message is to stay safe, never to click on suspicious links and to refrain from sharing wallet keys or personal information with anyone.