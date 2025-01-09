Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,100%, XRP Sees Unusual 111% Volume Boost Amid Slipping Prices, BNB Adopted as Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu burn rate skyrockets 4,100% as 21,709,094 SHIB vanish

Yesterday , Jan. 8, Shibburn X account reported that a total of 21,709,094 SHIB tokens were permanently removed from circulation. This resulted in a dramatic increase of Shiba Inu's burn rate, which surged by 4,100%. The increase in token burns is viewed positively by the Shiba Inu community, as it helps reduce the total supply of the cryptocurrency. However, despite this positive development, the price of Shiba Inu has fallen nearly 11% during the same period, going down in tandem with the broader crypto market. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002066, down 4.04% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

XRP sees unusual 111% volume boost amid slipping prices

XRP has experienced significant sell-offs , being one of the most liquidated coins in the previous 24 hours, with $16.88 million lost by traders, according to CoinGlass data. Despite this downturn, XRP has maintained a bullish trading volume outlook; per CoinMarketCap, yesterday, the asset's trading volume jumped by 111%, with the dollar valuation coming in at $8.81 billion. Interestingly, this increased trading activity was ignited by XRP's price drop of 6.39%, with its price falling to $2.321. This unexpected development indicates that the XRP market has sufficient liquidity to meet the demands of both futures and retail traders. Notably, the recent increase in trading volume could act as a catalyst for a potential rebound in the XRP price.

Advertisement

BNB adopted as strategic reserve asset in this country: Ex-Binance CZ