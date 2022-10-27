SHIB Shares Mysterious Teaser, Here's What Community Thinks

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official SHIB Twitter handle has once again posted a teaser. This time around, it tweeted "Ryoshi is..." while leaving the community to guess the answer.

This elicited several responses from the community, with one user responding, "all of us." Another responded, "You. Meaning the ppl. Shib Community. Each and Every Shib Investor."

The context of the tweet remains unclear at the moment.

This is because Shiba Inu often posts teasers ahead of product launches, releases or major announcements. This time, however, might be different, but fingers remain crossed on major upcoming announcements in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Who is Ryoshi?

Ryoshi, the pseudonymous founder of Shiba Inu, deleted all his tweets and Medium blog posts on May 30 this year, exiting social media. The SHIB creator tweeted the last time in May 2021, while watching SHIB advance from a distance. In his blog post titled "All Hail the Shiba," Ryoshi predicted that he would disappear one day.

Ryoshi also stated that no one was in charge of SHIB, referring to the leader of SHIB as anyone who "believes" in it.

He wrote, "With Shiba, we have from the beginning made very clear that no one is in charge. There is no man accountable, no person responsible and no entity has keys to the kingdom. The end result of this is that you are responsible."

"Shiba is Shiba. That is all. Anybody who comes and honors the Shiba walks equal with me.. So the reason I am writing this (perhaps philosophical) message is to prepare you, my loved ones, for the inevitable and present a vision of the future to carry forward as a decentralized community," wrote Ryoshi in his now-deleted blog post.