SHIB and LEASH Price Analysis for February 23

Original U.Today article

Is it possible to see further rise of meme coins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sellers remain more powerful than buyers as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

SHIB/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of SHIB has risen by 2.31% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of SHIB keeps trading sideways, between the support at $0.00001254 and the resistance at $0.00001399. At the moment, the price is located in the middle of the channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

In this case, the more likely scenario is consolidation in the range of $0.000013-$0.0000135, so the altcoin could garner more energy for a further move.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001316 at press time.

LEASH/USD

Doge Killer (LEASH) is more of a gainer than SHIB, going up by 3.57% over the last day.

Despite today's rise, LEASH remains looking strong as the price is approaching the resistance at $713.9 on the daily time frame. If buyers can fix the rate above the psychological $700 zone, the breakout may lead to the growth to the $800 area until the end of the month.

LEASH is trading at $692.4 at press time.