Original U.Today article

SHIB and LEASH Price Analysis for February 23

Thu, 02/23/2023 - 13:37
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see further rise of meme coins?
SHIB and LEASH Price Analysis for February 23
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sellers remain more powerful than buyers as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of SHIB has risen by 2.31% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SHIB keeps trading sideways, between the support at $0.00001254 and the resistance at $0.00001399. At the moment, the price is located in the middle of the channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

Related
DOGE Price Analysis for February 21

In this case, the more likely scenario is consolidation in the range of $0.000013-$0.0000135, so the altcoin could garner more energy for a further move.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001316 at press time.

LEASH/USD

Doge Killer (LEASH) is more of a gainer than SHIB, going up by 3.57% over the last day.

LEASH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, LEASH remains looking strong as the price is approaching the resistance at $713.9 on the daily time frame. If buyers can fix the rate above the psychological $700 zone, the breakout may lead to the growth to the $800 area until the end of the month.

LEASH is trading at $692.4 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #LEASH price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Polygon (MATIC) Nodes Went Offline Briefly: What Do We Know
02/24/2023 - 13:21
Polygon (MATIC) Nodes Went Offline Briefly: What Do We Know
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image IOTA (MIOTA) Showing Price Increase as Major Updates Set to Roll in 2023
02/24/2023 - 13:04
IOTA (MIOTA) Showing Price Increase as Major Updates Set to Roll in 2023
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DAO Maker (DAO) up 8% as It Anticipates New Listing: Details
02/24/2023 - 12:29
DAO Maker (DAO) up 8% as It Anticipates New Listing: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin