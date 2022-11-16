Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 16

Wed, 11/16/2022 - 15:27
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which popular altcoin has chance for local growth?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 16
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of BNB has come back to the recently formed support level at $271.6. If bulls cannot change the situation by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to the test of the $256.7 mark by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $271.9 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is more of a loser than BNB, falling by 4.18%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the drop, Cardano (ADA) is looking less bearish than BNB as the daily candle is about to close away from the nearest support at $0.3251. In this case, the more likely scenario is a bounce back to the resistance zone at around $0.34.

ADA is trading at $0.3288 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Trading Volume Surpasses Its $18 Billion Market Cap, What's Cause of Anomaly?
11/16/2022 - 15:54
XRP Trading Volume Surpasses Its $18 Billion Market Cap, What's Cause of Anomaly?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Arthur Hayes Is Ready to Buy Bitcoin at $10,000
11/16/2022 - 15:11
Arthur Hayes Is Ready to Buy Bitcoin at $10,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Winklevoss's Gemini Earn Holds Withdrawals Following Genesis
11/16/2022 - 14:31
Winklevoss's Gemini Earn Holds Withdrawals Following Genesis
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan