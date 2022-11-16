ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 16

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily time frame, the price of BNB has come back to the recently formed support level at $271.6. If bulls cannot change the situation by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to the test of the $256.7 mark by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $271.9 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is more of a loser than BNB, falling by 4.18%.

Despite the drop, Cardano (ADA) is looking less bearish than BNB as the daily candle is about to close away from the nearest support at $0.3251. In this case, the more likely scenario is a bounce back to the resistance zone at around $0.34.

ADA is trading at $0.3288 at press time.