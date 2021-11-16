Secretum Unites Trading and Messaging On Solana Blockchain

The combination of blockchain and modern data transmission creates Secretum, quite possibly the best messaging app on Solana

Data transmission and blockchain technologies are two industries that saw rapid growth over the last 5 years. Unfortunately, active development creates numerous problems tied to privacy and safety. The Spectrum messenger unites technologies to solve both issues simultaneously.

Traditional mobile service providers like T-Mobile and Vodafone revealed that hackers had illegally accessed data of millions of users and text messages since 2016. Secretum developed the world’s first decentralized application for encrypted and secure messaging that was built on the industry-leading Solana blockchain.

In addition to messaging, Secretum dApp (decentralized application) exposes users to cryptocurrency trading, the process of which has been transformed into something as simple as sending a message.

The main advantages of the application first come in its way of processing and storing messages. Secretum utilizes verified node technology that is superior to traditional cloud-based messaging services.

Safe and private messaging applications that utilize traditional cloud-based storage are more likely to become victims of hackers due to the centralized storage mechanism that is inferior to decentralized data storage available via utilization of blockchain technology.

The sign-up process is another vulnerable point of the traditional messaging application. While most of them use your phone number, which is tied to your private data, hackers can easily access your messages via SIM card emulation only by knowing your first and second names.

Secretum uses a fully anonymous sign-up procedure that will only ask you for your crypto wallet address which can be stored wherever you wish. Your data is safe as long as your private address is not compromised, which hasn’t been the case throughout the history of blockchain existence.

If you want to utilize your decentralized application at 100 percent capacity and start trading or storing funds directly inside of it, you will become eligible for receiving staking rewards with the native SER token. Secretum’s P2P trading interface will allow you to receive cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens right away.

If you consider yourself a whale-tier trader, the Solana blockchain can handle it with the ability to process more than 50,000 transactions per second with record-low transaction costs. The app uses a modern blockchain that will work perfectly under a heavy load without harassing its users with fees that reach up to $100 per transaction. The average transaction fee on the Solana network stays at $0.00025.