SEC Gains Another Supporter in Ripple Case

Fri, 11/11/2022 - 06:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Yet another independent entity has thrown its support behind the SEC in the Ripple case
SEC Gains Another Supporter in Ripple Case
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The New Sports Economy Institute (“NSEI”) has petitioned the court to file an amicus brief in an attempt to bolster the U.S. Securities and Exchange’s case against Ripple. 

In its proposed brief NSEI argues that the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency is a “speculative tool” that is powered by the greater fool theory.  

The SEC supporter argues that the defendants are reading too far into the common enterprise element of the Howey test, claiming that Ripple is “nitpicking at every turn and misconstruing the true intent.”

Related
3 Things That Can Destroy Crypto Exchange Named by SEC Chair, FTX as Example

According to NSEI, an XRP buyer is “certainly” dependent on the efforts of others. Moreover, it believes that the speculative intent “far outweighs” the consumptive intent. The movant argues that “a quick glance” at XRP-related discussions confirms that “the vast majority of these people” are not there to discuss how they are “consuming” the token. “They are there for speculation, plain and simple,” the brief says. 

It adds that cryptocurrency exchanges are “gladly capitalizing” on the desire of the average purchaser of the XRP to speculate on the price of the token. 

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Peter Schiff Explains Why You Should Sell Your Bitcoin Now
11/11/2022 - 08:29
Peter Schiff Explains Why You Should Sell Your Bitcoin Now
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Is in Enormous 9% Recovery, Here's Why: Crypto Market Review, November 11
11/10/2022 - 23:50
Cardano Is in Enormous 9% Recovery, Here's Why: Crypto Market Review, November 11
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 10
11/10/2022 - 22:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk