3 Things That Can Destroy Crypto Exchange Named by SEC Chair, FTX as Example

Thu, 11/10/2022 - 16:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
SEC chairman has likened FTX to Luna, stating that crypto investors need more protection
3 Things That Can Destroy Crypto Exchange Named by SEC Chair, FTX as Example
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During his recent appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box show, SEC boss Gary Gensler was snowed under with questions about the agency's investigation into the FTX situation.

He also named three stones that can drag a crypto exchange down to the bottom and destroy it.

Three things that destroyed FTX, per Gensler

Gary Gensler reminded the host Andrew Sorkin that he cannot disclose anything about the SEC's current investigation into FTX. However, he shared a few other interesting things.

He reminded Sorkin about the collapse of Terra Luna and then of several crypto lending platforms, likening FTX to those and saying that they are all interconnected.

He believes that the sad situation with FTX is as old as finance, and it was down to three things – "a bunch of customer money," "non-disclosure" and "leverage" as FTX borrowed against its clients' money.

Related
Peter Brandt: Bitcoin's Next Lows Might Be $13,800 or Even $10,350, Here's Why

There are a few concentrated players in the crypto space, Gensler stated, and FTX was one of them. As it and its token began sinking, the crypto space got an electric shock. Bitcoin falling below the $18,000 level was one of its consequences. Besides, a lot of investors lost money not only on the FTT token but also on other cryptos falling in price.

Overall, Gesler stated that investors need a lot more protection in the space than they have now.

#FTX
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image USDT, USDD, FRAX, Who Else? Stablecoins Under Fire Amid Market Uncertainty
11/10/2022 - 16:55
USDT, USDD, FRAX, Who Else? Stablecoins Under Fire Amid Market Uncertainty
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Novogratz Says FTX Looks Like Theranos
11/10/2022 - 16:15
Novogratz Says FTX Looks Like Theranos
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 10
11/10/2022 - 16:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk