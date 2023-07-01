Scam Alert: New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scam Exposed — Details

Sat, 07/01/2023 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Top team member of Shiba Inu has reported new SHIB scam on Twitter
Scam Alert: New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scam Exposed — Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Official content marketing specialist of Shiba Inu, @LucieSHIB, has reported a new SHIB scam account on Twitter after the "Shibarmy Scam Alerts" profile (@susbarium) spread the word about it on its page.

The scam team is operating through an account @ShibaInuHQ, and it offers a "giveaway" of SHIB, suggesting that users should go to their website for that. The account calls itself "Official Twitter Account for the Shiba Inu Ecosystem" and has a picture from the SHIB Metaverse in the profile pic field, thus trying to mislead SHIB fans.

Related
Dogecoin Up 5.76% as Elon Musk Issues New "Dogs" Tweet

Now, they are luring SHIB fans with a "SHIB/BONE/LEASH" giveaway worth $30,000,000 to active Ethereum wallets. The fiat worth seems to be too big for giveaways usually conducted by real crypto exchanges/crypto platforms anyway.

The "Shibarmy Scam Alerts" Twitter account urges the SHIB army to report the aforementioned SHIB scam account, Lucie tweeted that she has done that already.

Related
Billions of Shiba Inu Burned in June as Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Shibarium Launch Location

To make itself seem more legitimate, the scam account retweets posts from the official accounts of the Shiba Inu token and the SHIB Metaverse. In particular, they retweeted a post on the Metaverse about a giveaway of 10 pieces of virtual land in the Metaverse.

A few days ago, @susbarium spread the word about a scammer on Twitter who claimed that he had received a Shibarium testnet reward. The SHIB anti-scam account warned the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB team has not been offering any such rewards recently.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Scam #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple's Officer Indicates Three Major Building Blocks for Crypto
07/01/2023 - 18:42
Ripple's Officer Indicates Three Major Building Blocks for Crypto
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Price Analysis for July 1
07/01/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for July 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP, DOGE, ADA Zero Trading Fees Announced by Major Crypto Exchange: Details
07/01/2023 - 17:41
XRP, DOGE, ADA Zero Trading Fees Announced by Major Crypto Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide