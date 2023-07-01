Scam Alert: New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scam Exposed — Details

Official content marketing specialist of Shiba Inu, @LucieSHIB, has reported a new SHIB scam account on Twitter after the "Shibarmy Scam Alerts" profile (@susbarium) spread the word about it on its page.

The scam team is operating through an account @ShibaInuHQ, and it offers a "giveaway" of SHIB, suggesting that users should go to their website for that. The account calls itself "Official Twitter Account for the Shiba Inu Ecosystem" and has a picture from the SHIB Metaverse in the profile pic field, thus trying to mislead SHIB fans.

Now, they are luring SHIB fans with a "SHIB/BONE/LEASH" giveaway worth $30,000,000 to active Ethereum wallets. The fiat worth seems to be too big for giveaways usually conducted by real crypto exchanges/crypto platforms anyway.

The "Shibarmy Scam Alerts" Twitter account urges the SHIB army to report the aforementioned SHIB scam account, Lucie tweeted that she has done that already.

Reported — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 1, 2023

To make itself seem more legitimate, the scam account retweets posts from the official accounts of the Shiba Inu token and the SHIB Metaverse. In particular, they retweeted a post on the Metaverse about a giveaway of 10 pieces of virtual land in the Metaverse.

A few days ago, @susbarium spread the word about a scammer on Twitter who claimed that he had received a Shibarium testnet reward. The SHIB anti-scam account warned the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB team has not been offering any such rewards recently.