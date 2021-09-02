SBI Holdings to Launch Japan's First Crypto Fund That Will Invest In XRP, Bitcoin and Ether

Financial giant SBI Holdings is planning to launch Japan’s first digital asset fund by December, Bloomberg report.



The new investment vehicle will have exposure to some major cryptocurrencies, including Ripple-affiliated XRP.



Morningstar Japan president Tomoya Asakura told the outlet that the fund will showcase the usefulness of diversification:

I want people to hold it together with other assets and experience firsthand how useful it can be for diversifying portfolios.

With that being said, investors are expected to understand the risks associated with the novel asset class.