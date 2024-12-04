Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin on Tron (TRX): Surprising Statement by Justin Sun

Advertisement

Justin Sun, Tron's (TRX) founder and BitTorrent owner, has hinted at a potential RLUSD release on Tron (TRX). Meanwhile, the community is expecting the asset to go live today, Dec. 4, 2024, following highly anticipated New York regulator approval.

RLUSD stablecoin by Ripple coming to Tron (TRX)? XRP army excited by Justin Sun's tweet

Ripple USD, a novel USD-pegged stablecoin by U.S. fintech giant Ripple, might be deployed to Tron (TRX). In a semi-ironic manner, Tron's (TRX) Justin Sun hinted at the potential of such a launch on his personal X, where he has 3.7 million followers.

This intriguing message excited the XRP army, the most passionate community in cryptocurrency segment. Mostly, they welcomed the prospects of the integration and admitted that XRP and TRX have both been rocketing in recent days.

Also, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are guessing whether RLUSD will also be deployed on TON, one of the most trending blockchains of recent months.

As covered by U.Today previously, Tron (TRX) surprisingly lost its status as the largest blockchain by the number of USDT stablecoins issued.

After about 2.5 years of dominance, it was dethroned by Ethereum (ETH). The potential RLUSD release would help Tron (TRX) to reclaim its status as the #1 blockchain for stablecoins.

Ripple USD might go live today, 10 million RLUSD minted on XRPL

Despite Tether's announcement, Tron's core cryptocurrency TRX set a new all-time high today. In 24 hours, its price added over 80%. Tron's TRX is the best performing asset today, CoinGecko's data says.

At the same time, Ripple is on the verge of launching its own stablecoin today, Dec. 4, 2024. According to numerous reports, it might secure NYDFS approval in the coming hours. Preparing for launch, Ripple minted roughly 10 million RLUSD on XRP Ledger blockchain.

XRPScan explorer says that the transaction occurred on block ("ledger") number 92,505,016.

XRP cryptocurrency is up by 80% in the last week. Its price smashed through a six-year high and set a new local peak at $2.78.