Ripple's Ex-Chief Engineer Unveils Secrets Against XRP Thefts

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen's XRP account breach prompts security concerns, with expert Nik Bougalis urging improved measures after significant 213 million XRP theft
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 8:42
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a notable development, Chris Larsen, cofounder of Ripple, experienced an unauthorized access incident involving his personal XRP account. Taking immediate action, Larsen ensured the swift notification of exchanges and law enforcement. Dispelling initial rumors, he emphasized the isolated nature of the event, reiterating the historically secure status of Ripple wallets.

Ripple CEO Slams "Irresponsible Speculation" About Hack

The occurrence prompted a measured response within the crypto community, with Nik Bougalis, former director of engineering at Ripple, offering pragmatic insights into the security challenges facing cryptocurrency holders. Bougalis highlighted the critical importance of key management and security, underscoring the limitations of existing tools in addressing these complexities effectively.

In a noteworthy revelation, Bougalis suggested that Larsen's situation could have been mitigated through the implementation of multisigning or a custody service. Multisigning, as a security feature requiring multiple signatures for transactions, was emphasized as an additional layer of protection. While not infallible, it significantly elevates the security threshold against potential thefts, according to Bougalis.

Currently collaborating with law enforcement, Larsen has been apprised that a substantial portion of the compromised funds of about 213 million XRP, equivalent to $112.5 million, has been frozen.

XRP Whale Transactions Surge Amid Price Drop

This incident underscores the persistent challenges in the cryptocurrency space, prompting industry experts like Bougalis to advocate for enhanced security measures. As the industry grapples with such security vulnerabilities, this incident serves as a sobering reminder of the ever-present threats on the crypto landscape, prompting holders to prioritize and implement robust security measures to safeguard their digital assets.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

