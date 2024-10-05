Advertisement
AD

    Ripple v. SEC: Appeal Now Registered With Appeals Court

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ripple v. SEC lawsuit moved step further
    Sat, 5/10/2024 - 12:09
    Ripple v. SEC: Appeal Now Registered With Appeals Court
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The court acknowledged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) appeal against some aspects of Judge Analisa Torres’s July 13, 2023, ruling in favor of Ripple. It was docketed Oct. 4 on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit PACER docketing system.

    Advertisement

    SEC adds Garlinghouse and Larsen in appeal

    According to popular defense lawyer James Filan, the case title is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ripple Labs Inc., and the docket number is 24-2648. This docketing has formally confirmed the appeal.

    Related
    SEC Will Likely Win Against Ripple if This Happens
    Fri, 10/04/2024 - 19:24
    SEC Will Likely Win Against Ripple if This Happens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In the meantime, there is no information about when the hearing will be held. Apart from the SEC, categorized as the appellant, Ripple Executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen were named the appellees.

    This move has triggered some conversation in the crypto community, with many wondering about the regulator's motive for such action. Recall that the SEC failed to prove its claims against both the exchange's CEO and the co-founder in the past. Notably, the agency appears to revisit other cases from the previous proceedings. It could even target the dismissal of those claims.

    Ex-SEC lawyer Marc Fagel suspects that this may be the case. Many industry observers are getting frustrated over the SEC’s tactics. This is because the Ripple CEO is no longer directly involved in the XRP lawsuit since the regulator withdrew its suit against him earlier.

    As it stands, the XRP community would have to brace up for whatever may come their way.

    Uncertainty trails Ripple lawsuit

    In a recent episode of the "Thinking Crypto" podcast, attorney Fred Rispoli assessed the odds of the SEC's win against Ripple. The attorney is confident that the San Francisco-based firm has all it takes to bring the agency down, but there is a conditional clause. He believes the blockchain payment firm's fate is hinged on the panel that handles the case.

    Related
    Ripple v SEC: Critical Appeal Dates XRP Community Can't Miss
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 10:50
    Ripple v SEC: Critical Appeal Dates XRP Community Can't Miss
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    "If there's a panel that has a long history of agreeing with the government on everything, SEC's chances go up. You know, there could be a 70, 80% chance that they're going to win," he stressed.

    #ripple
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 5, 2024 - 11:26
    Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update, What Is New?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 5, 2024 - 11:04
    Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Signals Fear: Details
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple v. SEC: Appeal Now Registered With Appeals Court
    Bitcoin Ships Major Core 28.0 Update, What Is New?
    Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Signals Fear: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD