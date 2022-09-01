Ripple to Accelerate Web3 Development in Japan with New Partnership

Thu, 09/01/2022 - 18:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple will help to promote btrax’s new service in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region
San Francisco-based design consulting service btrax has announced a partnership with blockchain company Ripple.

As part of the collaboration, they will build a Web3 design lab that is centered around the XRP Ledger.

The new service is supposed to assist Japan-based companies in speeding up their Web3 business development.

Audio Metaverse founder Takahito Iguchi will act as the lab’s executive advisor. In 2008, Iguchi founded Tokyo-based augmented reality startup Tonchidot. He also introduced a unique voice streaming platform called Dabel.    

The project will be focused on educating Japanese businesses about Web3-related use cases and promoting their development.

It will organize camps and workshops in San Francisco for generating new business ideas in Web3. The company will be also researching the latest trends and developments within the sector.

Emi Yoshikawa, vice president of strategy and operations at Ripple, described the recent partnership as a “testament” to the XRP Ledger’s robustness.

Ripple has long been a fixture in the Japanese market. Last year, it partnered with SBI Remit, the largest money transfer provider in the country, to improve money cross-border payments to the Philippines. As reported by U.Today, Ripple considered moving its global headquarters to Japan before deciding to stay in San Francisco.

The company continues its global expansion in spite of the legal crackdown in the U.S. Last month, Ripple also announced the launch of a new On-Demand Liquidity (ODL).

