Ripple Meets with Nation of Montenegro, Here's What It's About

Mon, 01/30/2023 - 13:19
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Meeting disclosed by prime minister of Montenegro
An XRP enthusiast, Leonidas Hadjiloizou, posted on Twitter about a meeting between Ripple and Montenegrin officials. Montenegro is a country located in Southeastern Europe on the Balkan Peninsula.

The meeting was also disclosed by the prime minister of Montenegro, Dr. Dritan Abazović, who posted on Twitter a picture of himself meeting with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, alongside other officials.

In a tweet written in Bosnia, the Montenegro prime minister announced the meeting with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and James Wallis, VP of central bank engagements at Ripple.

The translation of his two-thread tweet reads: "A productive meeting with the CEO of the company Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, and VP for cooperation with central banks James Wallis. We discussed the development of a payment infrastructure that would provide greater financial accessibility and inclusion. Montenegro is open to new value and investments."

"In cooperation with Ripple and the Central Bank, we launched a pilot project to build the first digital currency or stablecoin for Montenegro," he added.

Ripple has yet to reveal any additional information about the meeting or the partnership.

Related
Ripple CEO in Talks with Georgia's Prime Minister on Crypto Adoption

It would not be the first time Ripple held such high-profile meetings. In May 2022, Ripple's CEO met with the prime minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, and Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili.

Neither will it be Ripple's first partnership with a country. In November 2021, Ripple inked a partnership with the Republic of Palau to explore the country's first national digital currency and its use cases with XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The partnership also aimed at developing strategies for cross-border payments and the implementation of a government-backed national stablecoin.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

