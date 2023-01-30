Ripple Meets with Nation of Montenegro, Here's What It's About

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

An XRP enthusiast, Leonidas Hadjiloizou, posted on Twitter about a meeting between Ripple and Montenegrin officials. Montenegro is a country located in Southeastern Europe on the Balkan Peninsula.

As per the PM of Montenegro, the nation launched a pilot project to build the first digital currency or stablecoin for Montenegro, in cooperation with@Ripple and the Central Bank. https://t.co/osWT3wocPk — Leonidas (@LeoHadjiloizou) January 29, 2023

The meeting was also disclosed by the prime minister of Montenegro, Dr. Dritan Abazović, who posted on Twitter a picture of himself meeting with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, alongside other officials.

Produktivan sastanak sa CEO kompanije @Ripple @bgarlinghouse i VP za saradnju sa centralnim bankama #JamesWallis. Razgovarali smo o razvoju platne infrastrukture koja bi obezbijedila veću finansijsku dostupnost i inkluziju. Crna Gora otvorena za novu vrijednost i ulaganja. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YdPeWHUtCm — Dr Dritan Abazovic (@DritanAbazovic) January 18, 2023

In a tweet written in Bosnia, the Montenegro prime minister announced the meeting with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and James Wallis, VP of central bank engagements at Ripple.

The translation of his two-thread tweet reads: "A productive meeting with the CEO of the company Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, and VP for cooperation with central banks James Wallis. We discussed the development of a payment infrastructure that would provide greater financial accessibility and inclusion. Montenegro is open to new value and investments."

"In cooperation with Ripple and the Central Bank, we launched a pilot project to build the first digital currency or stablecoin for Montenegro," he added.

Ripple has yet to reveal any additional information about the meeting or the partnership.

It would not be the first time Ripple held such high-profile meetings. In May 2022, Ripple's CEO met with the prime minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, and Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili.

Neither will it be Ripple's first partnership with a country. In November 2021, Ripple inked a partnership with the Republic of Palau to explore the country's first national digital currency and its use cases with XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The partnership also aimed at developing strategies for cross-border payments and the implementation of a government-backed national stablecoin.