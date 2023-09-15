Ripple Liquidity Hub Expands to Two New Countries, Here's Latest Progress

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In April this year, fintech giant Ripple launched its liquidity solution for enterprises to bridge the crypto-fiat gap. The Ripple Liquidity Hub, which functions as a standalone solution or an extension of Ripple's cross-border payments solution, was launched after a successful pilot last year.

Managing liquidity means value is available at the right time, for the right cost, at the right place to meet customers’ needs.



With increased global availability, new features, and improved customer experience, find out what’s new with Liquidity Hub:https://t.co/tLREUSpZOY — Ripple (@Ripple) September 14, 2023

In a new blog post, Ripple highlights the latest progress made by the liquidity hub innovation in the last five months since its inception. The Liquidity Hub continues to gain momentum as more customers turn to Ripple to source crypto on demand for a variety of business needs.

Liquidity Hub helps businesses optimize crypto liquidity and access a vast network of global payout rails to streamline crypto transactions, treasury management and other applications.

Thus, as growth becomes more evident for the platform, Ripple says it will continue to add new features and functionality, combining the capabilities previously built in-house with the needs of its customers.

Liquidity Hub: Here's what's new

Ripple has announced that the Liquidity Hub is now available in new regions, Brazil and Australia, in addition to specific states in the United States.

Ripple LH news:

- USDC & USDT available

- in BR, AUS, & US.

- new trading UI & SLA's. (more below)



They ID liquidity, custody, payments & compliance in context of becoming a 1-stop crypto shop.

Key: They discuss on/off ramps in context of Ripple payments. 1/ https://t.co/TOpqEzT9cO — WrathofKahneman 🪝 (@WKahneman) September 14, 2023

The company also states that it will continue to add additional assets in a compliant manner to meet the demands of enterprise customers. Since its inception, Liquidity Hub has added support for stablecoins such as USDC and USDT.

New features have been added to streamline operations, including additional trading UI features and improved SLAs for crypto deposit processing. This is projected to significantly improve the customer experience for a wide range of consumer groups, including NFT marketplaces, cryptocurrency ATMs and brokers.

In addition, Ripple teases several new features coming soon to the Liquidity Hub, including a sandbox environment and other functionality to continue improving the user experience.

Ripple currently has payout capabilities in 70 countries, representing more than 90% of the daily FX market.