    Ripple Labs in Academia, New Data Shows Diversity

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ripple Labs going beyond regular business moves to invest in Universities is paying off
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 15:40
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs has made huge headway in its bid to drive educational initiatives in the blockchain space. In 2018, Ripple launched the University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which has since advanced blockchain education across the globe. In its latest update, the firm said this program has built a pipeline of skilled students ready to shape blockchain's future.

    Ripple and university knowledge pursuit

    Ripple’s UBRI aims to support blockchain research and education through university partnerships. Working with over 45 institutions, Ripple aims to make blockchain integral to academic studies.

    These collaborations enable Ripple to invest directly in emerging talent and guide academic research. Since its inception, the firm has recently revealed that UBRI has powered over 1,200 research projects. The UBRI initiative focuses on diverse topics, including cryptographic security, digital assets and regulatory analysis. These projects have empowered students to approach blockchain technology from practical, analytical and ethical perspectives.

    Ripple has supported over 850 courses across these academic institutions, helping universities develop dedicated blockchain curricula. These courses explore fundamental blockchain concepts, decentralized finance and real-world applications, ensuring students receive a comprehensive blockchain education.

    Advancing practical knowledge through XRPL projects

    UBRI has hosted over 900 events, including hackathons and panels. These events have given students direct access to industry leaders and insights into blockchain’s real-world impact. Additionally, UBRI has backed 90 projects on XRP Ledger.

    This opportunity has provided hands-on experience and allows students to develop blockchain solutions in finance, healthcare and supply chain management. Ripple's initiative seeks to build a dynamic blockchain ecosystem within academia, fostering innovation and collaboration among students, faculty and industry experts.

    Through UBRI, Ripple is transforming blockchain education, preparing students to lead and shape the future of this rapidly evolving field. Beyond UBRI, Ripple has launched several other initiatives to support the adoption and innovation of blockchain technology. These include RippleNet and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) solutions.

