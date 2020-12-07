ENG
RU

Ripple Just Partnered with This Australian Public Company

News
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 06:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Australian payments company Novatti has joined the RippleNet network
Ripple Just Partnered with This Australian Public Company
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Australian payment services provider Novatti has just announced its partnership with San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple.

Because of the tie-up, its customers will be able to gain access to global financial network RippleNet that covers over 55 countries and 120 currency pairs.    

RippleNet
Image by ripple.com

Eyeing the South-East Asian region  

The shares of Novatti — which has already scored partnerships with Alipay, Visa, Google Pay and others — are trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the NOV ticker.  

After joining forces with Ripple, it will initially focus on facilitating cross-border payments between Australia and South-East Asia.  

Later on, Novatti also plans to process cross-border transactions sent to Australia, thus opening up a new revenue stream.

Novatti’s managing director Peter Cook says that he’s “incredibly excited” about the Ripple partnership since it will boost his company’s competitiveness and allow its customers to free up capital:

“In particular, we look forward to working with Ripple to provide our customers with access to their exciting alternative financing solutions, so that our customers can free-up capital to focus on growing their businesses.”                    

Related JUST IN: Ripple Now Offers XRP Loans to RippleNet Customers
Related
JUST IN: Ripple Now Offers XRP Loans to RippleNet Customers

Key partners and legal troubles 

Ripple already has a strong presence in the Australian market. Last November, local foreign currency transfer platform FlashFX became one of the first companies to use the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product, establishing a payment corridor with the Philippines.

XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $27.9 billion, is utilized for providing liquidity.

It hasn’t been a particularly smooth ride for Ripple in the Land of Oz. In August, 13 major Australian banks sued Ripple via their fintech payments platform, accusing the blockchain decacorn of violating local trademark laws with its PayID solution.

#Ripple News#Australia
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple CEO Says Scammed People Think He Stole Their Money
News
12/01/2020 - 06:09

Ripple CEO Says Scammed People Think He Stole Their Money

Alex Dovbnya
article image Cardano Prepares to Integrate Token Locking Before Introducing Smart Contracts
News
12/02/2020 - 13:59

Cardano Prepares to Integrate Token Locking Before Introducing Smart Contracts

Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Whales Shift $395,857,505 in BTC for Fee Banks Would Never Offer
News
12/04/2020 - 10:49

Bitcoin Whales Shift $395,857,505 in BTC for Fee Banks Would Never Offer

Yuri Molchan