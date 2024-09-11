Ripple CTO Thanks Elon Musk in Surprising X Post

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent post unrelated to XRP or blockchain technology, Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude toward Elon Musk.

Schwartz tweeted, "Thanks, Elon (Seriously. This is awesome.)," including a screenshot of a message supposedly from Starlink detailing improvements and additions to its services.

Starlink, a project under Musk's SpaceX, has been making significant strides in providing high-speed internet access to remote and underserved areas globally. The recent updates are expected to further improve the user experience, which impressed Schwartz.

The Ripple CTO's message resonated with the crypto community on X, demonstrating the community’s recognition of Musk’s ventures.

Schwartz, one of the key architects of the XRP Ledger, continues to contribute to its development, sharing insights valued across the crypto community.

At the recent XRP Community Day event, the Ripple CTO discussed the building blocks for institutional DeFi applications on the XRPL, such as unique features available in the XRPL AMM, interoperability, a robust lending protocol, customizability, decentralized identifiers, Oracles for real-world data and multi-purpose tokens.

Ripple hosts blockchain academia at major event

In a tweet, Ripple shared that its sixth annual UBRI Connect, which brings together leading experts in blockchain academia, is underway in Zurich.

In the past week, Ripple announced a new addition to its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) program.

Yonsei University in South Korea is the latest partner to join the UBRI program. This new partnership with one of South Korea’s most prestigious academic institutions marks Ripple's 58th UBRI partnership globally, and its 12th within the Asia Pacific region.

Yonsei University will lead groundbreaking blockchain research across many fields, impacting the future of blockchain technology, including artificial intelligence and finance, information systems and management, as part of a multi-year partnership.

The grant will also aid in organizing hackathons and fund the launch of an XRP Ledger (XRPL) validator at Yonsei University.