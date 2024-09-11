    Ripple CTO Thanks Elon Musk in Surprising X Post

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz makes shoutout to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 14:42
    Ripple CTO Thanks Elon Musk in Surprising X Post
    In a recent post unrelated to XRP or blockchain technology, Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude toward Elon Musk.

    Schwartz tweeted, "Thanks, Elon (Seriously. This is awesome.)," including a screenshot of a message supposedly from Starlink detailing improvements and additions to its services.

    Starlink, a project under Musk's SpaceX, has been making significant strides in providing high-speed internet access to remote and underserved areas globally. The recent updates are expected to further improve the user experience, which impressed Schwartz.

    The Ripple CTO's message resonated with the crypto community on X, demonstrating the community’s recognition of Musk’s ventures.

    Schwartz, one of the key architects of the XRP Ledger, continues to contribute to its development, sharing insights valued across the crypto community.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Shares Insight into XRP Ledger Functionality: Details
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 14:23
    Ripple CTO Shares Insight into XRP Ledger Functionality: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the recent XRP Community Day event, the Ripple CTO discussed the building blocks for institutional DeFi applications on the XRPL, such as unique features available in the XRPL AMM, interoperability, a robust lending protocol, customizability, decentralized identifiers, Oracles for real-world data and multi-purpose tokens.

    Ripple hosts blockchain academia at major event

    In a tweet, Ripple shared that its sixth annual UBRI Connect, which brings together leading experts in blockchain academia, is underway in Zurich.

    In the past week, Ripple announced a new addition to its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) program.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Rumors
    Sun, 09/08/2024 - 10:13
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Rumors
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Yonsei University in South Korea is the latest partner to join the UBRI program. This new partnership with one of South Korea’s most prestigious academic institutions marks Ripple's 58th UBRI partnership globally, and its 12th within the Asia Pacific region.

    Yonsei University will lead groundbreaking blockchain research across many fields, impacting the future of blockchain technology, including artificial intelligence and finance, information systems and management, as part of a multi-year partnership.

    The grant will also aid in organizing hackathons and fund the launch of an XRP Ledger (XRPL) validator at Yonsei University.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

