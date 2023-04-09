Ripple CTO Discusses Inverse Correlation Between XRP Units and Price

Sun, 04/09/2023 - 15:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently delved into a discussion on the inverse correlation between XRP units and price, explaining that a decrease in the total number of units would likely lead to a higher price per unit
Ripple CTO Discusses Inverse Correlation Between XRP Units and Price
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently engaged in a discussion about the inverse correlation between the number of XRP units in existence and its price.

Schwartz asserted that if there were only 50 billion XRP units instead of 100 billion, the price would likely be twice as much.

However, he pointed out that the cost would also be twice as high for everyone involved.

Schwartz further explained that reducing the total number of XRP units to an extreme, such as 20 million, could make the numbers more challenging for humans to comprehend.

Related
Ripple Becomes Platinum Partner of Global CBDC Symposium

He compared the ease of understanding XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) prices, noting that it's easier for humans to grasp the magnitude of 19 XRP as opposed to 0.00034 BTC.

The executive also highlighted the potential for making costly errors when typing out BTC amounts due to their decimal nature. In contrast, XRP's larger unit count makes it less prone to such mistakes.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE): Crypto Community Reacts to Burger King UK's Cryptic Tweet
04/09/2023 - 14:26
Dogecoin (DOGE): Crypto Community Reacts to Burger King UK's Cryptic Tweet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC and ETH Price Analysis for April 9
04/09/2023 - 13:55
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for April 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Forms Pennant Pattern Close to Crucial $30,000 Resistance Level
04/09/2023 - 13:30
Bitcoin Forms Pennant Pattern Close to Crucial $30,000 Resistance Level
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya