Ripple Becomes Platinum Partner of Global CBDC Symposium

Sat, 04/08/2023 - 13:30
Vladislav Sopov
US fintech decacorn Ripple is the only platinum partner of leading global event in CBDC segment
Global annual Digital Monetary Institute Symposium in London is among the loudest meetings for the key actors of the central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) segment. Ripple becomes its first platinum partner for 2023.

Ripple awarded platinum partner status by DMI Symposium 2023, global summit on CBDCs

As noticed by a pseudonymous cryptocurrency enthusiast on Twitter, Ripple, a San Francisco-based tech company that builds an ecosystem for global payments, becomes the first platinum partner of the Digital Monetary Institute Symposium 2023. This event is a crucial meeting on CBDCs, money transfer regulation, blockchain usage in businesses and related issues.

The event is organized in London by Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, (OMFIF), an independent meeting point for central banking, economic policy and public investment. The offline and online events will take place on May 10-11, 2023.

Also, Ripple's top-tier officers Susan Friedman, head of public policy, and James Wallis, vice president of central bank engagements, will take part in the DMI Symposium 2023 as speakers.

The summit will be attended by representatives of central banks of China, Italy, Israel, Malaysia, Brazil, key regulators (U.S. SEC, CFTC, EU Commission), core figureheads of crypto-friendly businesses (Temasek, Clifford Chance and others).

Clifford Chance, Giesecke+Devrient, Onyx by J.P. Morgan are gold partners of the upcoming event.

Ripple bets big on CBDCs in 2023

The discussions on the forum will cover the most crucial trends in CBDCs, crypto assets and stablecoins, cross-border payments and tokenization instruments.

Ripple is a technical and research partner of various notable CBDC initiatives across the globe. In recent months, it started collaborating with various concepts of digital Euro, digital Pound and so on.

Besides consulting and technical support, Ripple is also going to reveal private distributed ledger platforms for CBDCs based on XRP Ledger blockchain design.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ripple's developments in this field unlock the opportunity for a fully interoperable CBDC network. It will significantly advance cross-border money flow and accelerate blockchain adoption.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ripple Becomes Platinum Partner of Global CBDC Symposium
