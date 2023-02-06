Ripple CTO Claims XRP Buyback Program Is a Scam

Mon, 02/06/2023 - 06:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz has weighed In on XRP buyback rumors
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Buyback Program Is a Scam
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, has responded to a recent proposal for an XRP buyback program, calling it a "scam."

"I haven't looked at it very closely. But what I have seen looks an awful lot like a scam to me. If we've learned anything from 2012 and 2022 it's that anyone promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you," he tweeted. 

The insane proposal was put forward by Jimmy Vallee, the Managing Director of Valhill Capital, in 2021.

Vallee argues that XRP has the potential to become the reserve currency of the world and suggests governments should hold large quantities of XRP, leading to a buyback from retail.

Vallee offers a fixed buyback rate for the XRP token of $37,500 a pop based on the global wealth and XRP's total supply.

The ludicrous XRP buyback theory recently became a hot topic within the community once again following Vallee's interview with Clever Hummingbird.

Related
DeFi Hacks Top $6 Billion
XRP influencers such as Crypto Eri strongly criticized the too-good-to-be-true sham deal. 

Moreover, attorney John E. Deaton, who was mentioned in the proposed terms as allegedly receiving payment for his role in the US Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, has made it clear that he has no involvement with Vallee's XRP buyback proposal.

Deaton has stressed he will not accept money for his efforts in the Ripple and LBRY cases and has stated that his efforts will continue to be pro bono unless he files an appearance as a defense counsel representing a company being sued by the SEC.

In light of these developments, it is important for investors to be cautious and critically evaluate all investment opportunities, especially those that promise high returns with low risk. The XRP buyback proposal is the latest example of a blatant crypto scam. 

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Analysis for February 5
02/05/2023 - 18:30
SHIB Price Analysis for February 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Offshoot Flagged as Scam by IT Security Company
02/05/2023 - 18:26
Dogecoin (DOGE) Offshoot Flagged as Scam by IT Security Company
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 5
02/05/2023 - 14:10
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk