    Ripple CEO Celebrates Historic XRP SEC Ruling, Shiba Inu to Reveal Rare Pattern First Time in 2024, Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Warning to German Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out the latest crypto news and updates over the weekend in the U.Today news digest!
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 16:30
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Historic XRP SEC Ruling, Shiba Inu to Reveal Rare Pattern First Time in 2024, Michael Saylor Issues Crucial BTC Warning to German Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Contents
    U.Today provides you with an overview of the past weekend's crypto events with the top three news stories.

    Ripple CEO celebrates historic XRP SEC ruling one year on

    July 13 signifies a major landmark in the history of Ripple and XRP; on that day, one year ago, the court officially declared that the Ripple-affiliated token is not a security in and of itself. Celebrating this remarkable anniversary, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X platform to share some of his reflections on the company's victory. "July 13, 2023 – that day was a very good day – for Ripple and the entire industry. And for me personally, a core memory," Garlinghouse wrote. He criticized the SEC's efforts to suppress the cryptocurrency business through "failed lawsuits, misleading rhetoric, slander, and intimidation," stating that the agency's actions remain wrong, "They were wrong then. And they are wrong now."

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to reveal rare pattern first time in 2024

    SHIB enthusiasts are now closely watching the charts of their preferred dog-themed meme token, as it is about to reveal a moving average crossover for the first time in 2024. Data provided by TradingView shows that the daily SMA of 50 and 200 are projected to converge within a few days. The 50-day and 200-day SMAs are commonly used by traders to evaluate market trends, with crossovers resulting in either a golden cross or a death cross. When the 50-day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day SMA, it forms a bullish pattern known as a golden cross, which indicates a possible upswing. On the other hand, when the 50-day SMA crosses below the 200-day SMA, the death cross is formed, a pattern that signals a potential downtrend. Currently, it remains to be seen which of these crosses SHIB is going to experience.

    Michael Saylor issues crucial Bitcoin warning to German community

    In a recent X post, Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy cofounder and vocal Bitcoin proponent, issued an important warning to the German government and the country's BTC community. To ensure that no language barrier will stand between his idea and German Bitcoin enthusiasts, Saylor addressed them in their native language; he wrote "Du verkaufst deine Bitcoin nicht," which means "Do not sell your Bitcoin." Earlier this year, Saylor published similar messages to the global Bitcoin community a few times, when the BTC sell-off started and the price began to plunge. According to data by Lookonchain, the German government has disposed of 50,179 BTC, evaluated at approximately $3.3 billion.

    #Ripple News #XRP #Brad Garlinghouse #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

