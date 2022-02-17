Ripple Believes Two 2012 Memos Will Bolster Its Case Against SEC

Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty believes that the unsealing of legal memos from 2012 will exonerate the defendants

In a statement shared with Fox Business, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s general counsel, said that two documents from 2012 will show that the XRP cryptocurrency was not viewed as an unregistered security.

🚨NEW: Ripple's General Counsel @s_alderoty statement to FOX Business:

“Once released, these documents will show that in 2012 Ripple received a legal analysis that XRP was not an investment contract. The fact that it took the SEC eight years to suggest they disagreed with that — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) February 17, 2022

Alderoty added that it was ”baffling” that it took the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to voice opposition to that legal analysis:

We look forward to the public having access to these documents as we continue to vigorously defend this case.

In 2012, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, who is named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit, sought legal advice about the controversial cryptocurrency during the first year of the company’s existence. He received two memos from an undisclosed law firm.