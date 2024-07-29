Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Since its launch in 2011, mainstream crypto exchange BTCC has established itself as one of the most reputable services for trading spot and futures pairs.

With impressive leverage, unmatched liquidity and an immense focus on security, BTCC remains the exchange of choice for millions of active traders.

Longest-serving crypto exchange in world with stellar reputation: BTCC highlights

BTCC, a veteran cryptocurrency exchange service, streamlines crypto trading experience for newcomers and pros, merging the benefits of futures and spot trading platforms.

BTCC is a cryptocurrency exchange introduced by Bitcoin (BTC) pioneer Bobby C. Lee in 2011, when BTC was trading at $30.

As of early Q3, 2024, the exchange supports 300+ coins on various blockchains.

Bitcoin futures trading section on BTCC works with up to 500x leverage as well as ETH, XRP, DOGE, and SOL USDT-margined futures;

BTCC demonstrates the deepest liquidity on the market for a premium trading experience with zero slippage: 99% of orders are executed at top market prices;

In 13 years of operations, no security incidents affected the operations of BTCC, which makes it one of the most secure exchanges in the segment.

Together with a newbie-friendly crypto-to-fiat paygate, a seamless crypto purchase option, a generous referral program and amazing welcome bonuses, this combination of benefits makes BTCC an outstanding instrument for BTC and altcoin trading.

How to choose the best crypto exchange in 2024?

A cryptocurrency exchange is a service for exchanging one cryptocurrency with another (or cryptocurrency trading). It offers a conversion between various types of asset and, therefore, allows traders to benefit from price movement in either direction.

There are three recommendations on how to find a reliable crypto exchange in 2024 for newbies and pros.

Security first: Always check out security measures taken by your potential exchange: 2FA authorization, private key management, seed phrases and so on. One platform, many instruments: It is much easier to trade when your service supports all potentially interesting assets and multiple options in a single interface. Liquidity is key: Be sure your exchange offers enough liquidity to guarantee competitive prices and low slippages.

Following these rules simplifies the process of starting crypto trading and makes the blockchain experience safer and more secure.

Introducing BTCC, only Bitcoin and crypto exchange with 13-year history

Amid the savage rivalry in the segment of centralized crypto exchanges, BTCC remains the textbook example of a battle-tested, feature-rich crypto trading platform.

BTCC: Basics

BTCC is a centralized Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency exchange that offers futures trading platforms with 500x leverage. BTCC ensures deepest possible liquidity for fastest and most profitable swaps execution. The exchange was launched in 2011 when Bitcoin (BTC) was changing hands at $30, 2,167x cheaper compared to today's value.

The brainchild of early Bitcoin (BTC) entrepreneur Bobby Lee, BTCC is proud of its stellar reputation, with zero security accidents in 13 years of operations.

BTCC offers industry-leading liquidity for pairs with Bitcoin (BTC) and 500x leveraged, which is an unmatched indicator for a tier-1 exchange.

BTCC: Services

BTCC offers a feature-rich combination of crypto exchange services for both spot and futures pairs on Bitcoin (BTC), all major stablecoins like U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and over 300+ of the most popular altcoins.

Besides spot and futures crypto trading dashboards, BTCC boasts its native fiat paygate and seamless one-click “Buy Crypto” module. Users can buy crypto with USD, AUD, CAD, and EUR via Visa/Mastercard.

BTCC's “Trading Articles” library is set to help newcomers enhance their level of market knowledge.

Also, for newbies, BTCC offers a Welcome Bonus initiative with up to 10,055 USDT reward. Pro traders are invited to join the VIP Trading initiative where discounts on fees and exclusive benefits are offered. A referral program is designed to help expert traders benefit from their social media exposure.

BTCC: Security and reputation

In 13 years of operations, the exchange has never been hacked or manipulated. This was accomplished thanks to the cutting-edge security practices employed.

For instance, BTCC leverages SSL encryption, 2FA for all services, and restricts accounts with too many login attempts failed. All elements of its design undergo stringent penetration testing from top providers.

Users’ margins are segregated in a trust account. Users’ assets are stored in a multi-signature cold wallet for enhanced security.

Also, the exchange is proud of its stellar reputation backed by an OG founder and hard-earned community trust.

BTCC: Exchange of choice for futures traders

For futures traders, BTCC exchange offers a variety of instruments designed to cater to various needs. Both coin-margined and USDT-margined futures pairs are available at BTCC, with unmatched 500x leverage for pairs on Bitcoin (BTC).

Copy trading and demo trading opportunities are available in futures trading modules by BTCC. These functions are expected to make the futures trading experience more understandable for various categories of traders.

How to start using BTCC in 2024: Step-by-step manual

Starting trading on BTCC exchange includes three simplified steps, thanks to clear UX/UI and fast performance:

Register and set up an account: Sign up, pass KYC checks and set up your details. Deposit funds: Fill up an account with crypto (from a third-party service) or with fiat money. Open positions: Proceed to spot or futures sections: purchase cryptocurrency or open short/long positions.

New users are also invited to claim Welcome Bonus for joining BTCC.

Please always do your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies and be super cautious when trading with leverage.

BTCC FAQ: Quick facts

To sum up, let’s answer the basic questions about BTCC and its specifications for traders.

What is BTCC?

BTCC is a cryptocurrency exchange with spot and futures modules that supports trading Bitcoin (BTC) and 300+ altcoins with up to 500x leverage.

Is BTCC safe?

Yes, BTCC is one of the safest exchanges in the crypto segment, and it has never been hacked in its 13-year history.

How to buy BTC on BTCC?

In order to buy Bitcoin (BTC) on BTCC, customers should register, fill up an account with stablecoins or fiat, and either choose the “Buy Crypto” option or go to the spot trading dashboard.

Wrapping up

Launched in 2011, cryptocurrency exchange BTCC is a benchmark of security, reputation and liquidity health for the entire CEXes segment. It offers spot and futures trading with up to 500x leverage and guarantees industry-leading liquidity depth. It supports 300+ cryptocurrencies and offers both COIN-M and USDT-M contracts for traders.