Revolutionize Your Crypto Journey as Zoomex Launches Game-Changing Tools and 2024 Token: Exclusive Review

Zoomex, a mainstream cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, introduces a combination of CEX and DEX opportunities, allows setting up accounts with no KYC and is running amazing community events with generous rewards.

Crypto exchange Zoomex introduces CEX/DEX trading platform with enhanced liquidity: Highlights

Founded in early 2021 by a heavy-hitting team of crypto and trading professionals, Zoomex unlocks plenty of opportunities for traders with various strategies and portfolios.

With liquidity and security in focus, the exchange stands out as a reliable and easy-to-use crypto platform in 2024.

Zoomex is a multi-purpose cryptocurrency exchange platform for Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins trading;

Zoomex boasts spot and futures trading modules for hundreds of cryptocurrencies and fiat deposits opportunity;

All Zoomex operations are available with no “know-your-customer” checks as the exchange champions private and confidential design of its offering;

The platform guarantees enhanced liquidity and powerful market-making instruments for profitable and predictable trading;

Zoomex is running various activities for its community enthusiasts and offering rewards for successful participants;

In 2024, the platform is going to release native utility and governance assets, which are expected to reconsider the platform’s economics.

As such, Zoomex should be referred to as a one-stop trading platform for spot and futures operations and a secure entry point for newcomers to the blockchain segment.

What are crypto exchanges?

Cryptocurrency exchanges or crypto exchanges are software services designed for storage, transfer and exchange of various digital (blockchain-based) assets or cryptocurrencies. Primarily, cryptocurrency exchanges serve for trading: Not unlike on FX and commodities trading platforms, crypto owners use them to benefit from crypto price movements in either direction.

From a user’s point of view, a cryptocurrency exchange consists of storage, i.e., a crypto wallet where owners hold their crypto, and an orderbook where “Buy” and “Sell” orders are published. Users can top up their deposits on exchanges via crypto or with fiat money from cards and bank accounts.

Crypto exchanges represent an essential part of the global blockchain assets ecosystem. Due to the enormous volatility of cryptocurrencies, such exchanges offer way more significant earning opportunities compared to FX or stock exchanges.

CEXes and DEXes: Challenges and opportunities

In 2024, there are thousands of cryptocurrency exchanges operating in various regions across the globe. Some of them are working with only one blockchain (i.e., Ethereum or Bitcoin), while others support different classes of assets.

However, the two largest groups of exchanges are centralized and decentralized ones. While centralized exchanges control (custody) users' assets and private keys, decentralized platforms operate on-chain and do not touch coins or keys.

Type of exchange Tech design Largest examples Pros Cons Centralized (CEX) Crypto exchange that matches buy and sell orders operating funds from users’ wallets Binance, Bybit, OKX Streamlined interface, feature-rich tooling Increased risks of hack; account can be blocked by service team Decentralized (DEX) Hierarchy of smart contracts with no control over user assets Uniswap, Sushiswap Full decentralization, user always controls their assets Less predictable fees, slow operations, limited functionality

Simply put, decentralized exchanges can be recommended as an option for more or less experienced users while newbies typically start with CEXes.

How to choose the best crypto exchange in 2024?

In order to select the most reliable and convenient crypto exchange for 2024, potential crypto traders need to consider its reputation, liquidity health, private data policy and community management strategy.

Less data exposure for lower risks. Some exchanges still require their clients to pass cumbersome and bulky KYC checks, which are unnecessary in 2024. Large liquidity unlocks new opportunities. Consider the liquidity status (health) of a potential exchange and its market-making strategy to avoid price slippages and tiny order books; Community-first approach is a must. Analyze all potential activities for newcomers on this or that platform to avoid missing a single option for passive income.

In short, choosing a KYC-neutral, community-focused multi-product cryptocurrency ecosystem is a smart bet for traders in 2024. In addition, users should also thoroughly check the reputation and track of security accidents for every potential exchange they would like to interact with.

Discover Zoomex: Ultimate crypto trading platform for newcomers and pros

Zoomex is a multi-instrument cryptocurrency trading machine with an imminent focus on community support, rich toolkit, deep liquidity and unmatched security.

Zoomex: Basics

Cryptocurrency exchange Zoomex was launched in 2021. It offers a crypto trading dashboard for futures and spot pairs on Bitcoin (BTC), stablecoins and hundreds of mainstream altcoins.

Zoomex melds the instruments of classic centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXes) and fully decentralized ones (DEXes) that only interact with non-custodial wallets and does not require private keys exposure.

The Zoomex exchange does not require KYC as it prioritizes privacy and security of its users. After completing internal stringent security checks, it also underwent a third-party tech audit by Hacken, a high-reputed Web3 cybersecurity firm.

Zoomex accomplishes one of the best liquidity pools on the market. Thanks to specific expertise in market-making, the exchange gained traction amid teams of early-stage coins and their communities. The platform itself also runs community-focused initiatives with lucrative prizes in U.S. Dollar Tethers (USDT).

In 2024, Zoomex is going to unveil its native cryptocurrency, a new backbone of the economics model followed by the exchange.

Zoomex: CEX and DEX opportunities

Zoomex is among the first trading platforms that offer the impressive combination of centralized and decentralized exchanges. Users should be able to switch between two modes without leaving the single platform, which makes the Web3 journey for various types of traders seamless and streamlined.

Besides a familiar order book and market dashboards, the CEX module is equipped with a “Buy Crypto” tab for one-click purchasing of mainstream cryptocurrencies. Fueled by Onramper, a battle-tested crypto-to-fiat conversion tool, this option allows Zoomex users to purchase crypto with Mastercard, Visa card or a bank transfer.

Via the CEX module by Zoomex, users can trade cryptos in spot and futures pairs. Cryptocurrency futures are available in the “Derivatives” tab: The range of services includes Perpetual Contracts and Inverse Perpetual Contracts. In order to help people get used to the Zoomex interface, the team offers a demo trading option. The copy trading module is set to allow newcomers to automate their trading by following master traders’ strategies.

Zoomex: Liquidity, security and compliance

Unmatched liquidity deepness was always one of the most impressive accomplishments of the Zoomex team. It sources liquidity from a variety of platforms to ensure the lowest possible slippage on all pairs, from mainstream to exotic ones.

To leverage this advantage, the platform boasts reliable and robust market-making (MM) capabilities. Thanks to the outstanding expertise of the Zoomex team, the crypto exchange offers top-tier liquidity, ensuring smooth and efficient trading experiences.

Zoomex upholds stringent security measures and regulatory standards. With the introduction of the DEX, it ensures all transactions comply with existing regulations, fostering a secure and legitimate trading environment. The cryptocurrency exchange has an impeccable security record with zero incidents happening so far.

Also, the team stresses that the success of its community has been the number one focus for its business development trajectory since day 1:

At Zoomex, the customer's voice is paramount. We continuously develop our platform based on feedback from surveys and reports. Our commitment to user satisfaction sets us apart from competitors

As a result, the exchange remains among the most reviewed cryptocurrency services with amazing rankings.

Zoomex: Community initiatives and bonus programs (over $45,000 up for grabs!)

To attract and retain active users, Zoomex hosts a variety of campaigns, including global trading competitions (ZWTC), welcome campaigns and special events like World Cup and Euro Cup promotions. Also, in recent months, the platform organized a couple of massive giveaways, such as Tesla distributions.

Besides that, the platform is hosting a number of lucky draws, lotteries and crypto promo campaigns. Right now, Zoomex holds To The Moon Gamified initiatives, USDT Treasure Hunt, Z-Lucky draw and other activities for traders even with no previous experience in crypto.

Also, the platform is holding an evergreen generous Welcome Bonus promo. Newcomers are invited to set up an account, deposit crypto or fiat, and start trading to receive a 45,115 USDT new user reward.

Zoomex: Native token in 2024

Unlike competitors who launched native tokens early on, Zoomex has strategically timed the introduction of its native token. In 2024, its followers will be able to discover and trade with this new token, reinforcing the platform's growth and innovation.

The decision to add the token to the product that has already gained traction and is an established platform in the Web3 segment is set to reaffirm the commitment of the Zoomex team to organic growth and balanced economics with fair and inclusive participation. Also, the postponed release of the token prevents its supply from being VC-dominated and prone to manipulations.

Via the upcoming token, more and more customers will be able to access extended services, while its exact functionality specifications are yet to be determined.

Closing thoughts: What makes Zoomex stand out from competitors in 2024?

Zoomex, a premium cryptocurrency exchange that combines CEX and DEX modules within a single interface, invites all Web3 enthusiasts to trade Bitcoin (BTC) in altcoin pairs on spot and perpetual contracts.

It developed a robust and resource-efficient market-making system with enhanced liquidity to offer competitive asset pricing and protect customers from price slippage. It is also hosting an array of promo events for traders, liquidity providers, investors with various backgrounds.

The platform is audited and has experienced zero outages or security incidents so far. It is going to release native tokens as soon as in 2024 to make the platform even more democratic and inclusive.