Margex Offers All-In-One Crypto Trading and Earning Experience for Newbies and Pros: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Although the cryptocurrency space provides enormous opportunities to earn from liquidity management, cryptocurrency futures trading with leverage remains the most attractive yet risky way to benefit from price volatility.

Margex is a legit, veteran exchange and user-friendly platform for beginners. It merges the endless benefits of buying crypto, earning, staking, copy trading, and learning the basics of the crypto space for better profitability.

Crypto futures trading machine with copy trading, staking, earning: What is Margex?

Launched in 2019, Margex is a one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform enabling users to participate in copy trading with up to 100x leverage.

Image by Margex

It also supports buying crypto with fiat, staking and earning programs and copy trading dashboard.

Margex is an easy-to-use cryptocurrency trading platform with 100x leverage available and 50+ digital asset support.

At Margex, traders can purchase various cryptocurrency assets with credit cards or SEPA accounts.

On futures and spot trading dashboards, Margex users can easily trade Bitcoin (BTC), U.S. dollar Tether (USDT) and the largest altcoins.

Margex copy trading module invites newbie traders to follow the top-performing trading vets and replicate their strategies.

On the Margex staking and earning platform, liquidity providers can earn on their idle holdings in Bitcoin (BTC), stablecoins, and other altcoins.

Margex community enthusiasts can also monetise their social media exposure with a generous affiliate program.

Also, Margex released a learning module to help the new cohort of cryptocurrency traders and enthusiasts upgrade their understanding of market processes.

What is crypto futures trading, and why is it popular?

In the cryptocurrency segment, futures trading (futures contracts trading, contracts for difference [CFD] trading) differs slightly from the traditional financial system. Traders and platforms agree to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price on a specific date without needing to own the actual cryptocurrency. Perpetual contracts allow us to do the same without a preset execution date. This unlocks opportunities to benefit from price moves in either direction.

The popularity of crypto futures trading stems from a combination of factors. First, it enables high leverage, allowing traders to control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital, potentially amplifying profits. While opening leveraged positions, a trader borrows money from an exchange to repay the debt once the position is closed. Also, it provides a way to hedge against price volatility, which is enormous in the crypto segment. Then, the 24/7 nature of crypto markets offers constant trading opportunities, attracting institutional and retail investors looking for continuous action and potential gains.

What is copy trading?

Copy trading refers to a practice in which newbie traders follow or mirror the strategy of some experienced professionals in the field. Largely, a copy trading dashboard allows its customers to replicate trades automatically without much action needed.

Copy traders can subscribe to their “master” trader account, check out their performance in recent periods (deposit size, PnL, track of trades, style, strategy, instruments used, social network presence and so on) and start copying the deals. In exchange for this service, “students” share 10-20% of their income with “masters.”

In order to build a credible copy trading dashboard, the platform should check the reputation of its master traders, validate their trading reports and broadcast these data streams via transparent dashboards open to all potential copy traders.

Copy trading is considered one of the most accessible and credible ways to generate passive income in crypto. It requires significant trust in master traders and the brokerage platform itself.

What is staking and how to benefit from it?

On proof-of-stake (PoS) networks, staking refers to locking native coins to support one of the network's transaction validators. Stakers, therefore, guarantee the validator's integrity, fair behaviour, and activity in protecting network consensus.

In return for their contribution, stakers get staking rewards, i.e., periodic payouts in the corresponding cryptocurrency. For instance, those staking Ethereum (ETH) support this or that Ethereum (ETH) blockchain validator with their 32 ETH allocations. Ethereum's (ETH) network design allows them to get ETH for their economic involvement.

Similar opportunities are available on all mainstream proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains, including Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM). However, to benefit from staking, a user needs to follow some simple rules:

If you are using a centralized staking provider, you need to choose a credible and reputable platform to avoid monetary losses. Staking might be risky: if the network has problems, no one will be interested in its transactions, and the whole design will be ruined. Consider price action: Thanks to high crypto volatility, exact USD-denominated payouts for stakers might vary, which should be elaborated to keep one's investing strategy profitable.

Staking can be better described as “semi-passive” income as it involves network monitoring, working with validators, and other activities.

Margex crypto futures exchange advances trading in 2024: Here’s how

Margex is a legit crypto exchange that goes far beyond offering a reliable futures trading dashboard with 100x leverage. It invites all users to try “Buy Crypto,” staking and earning modules and start copy trading and earning by spreading referral links.

Margex: What to know

Global cryptocurrency platform Margex is legit and has gained traction as an easy-to-join, high-performance holistic trading platform. It allows crypto traders to buy and sell perpetual futures and benefit from price swings in both directions with up to 100x leverage.

Margex is legit and was initially launched in 2019 amid the previous Crypto Winter. In the last five years, malefactors have never hacked or compromised it. The exchange is run by a top-performance team of Web2 and Web3 professionals and seasoned traders with vast knowledge of the cryptocurrency space.

Image by Margex

So far, Margex is delivering its services to over 500,000 traders globally. It supports a one-click Buy Crypto function and easy crypto-to-fiat conversion with no orderbook. In recent years, Margex also implemented staking and earning dashboards for passive income and a newbie-friendly copy trading module with a leaderboard of top master traders.

To onboard new-gen traders, Margex offers welcome deposits and trading bonuses and is running various welcome promo campaigns. Besides the web interface, Margex is available as an application for iOS and Android (both Google Play app and independent .apk app).

Margex: Crypto Futures Trading with Up to 100x Leverage

At the heart of the Margex ecosystem is a high-performance futures trading dashboard. Margex users can trade both USDT-margined and coin-margined futures with up to 100x leverage. Thanks to its collaboration with industry-leading liquidity providers and market-making firms, it demonstrates $40 million in orderbook depth.

Image by Margex

On average, Margex is able to execute 100,000 trades per second, with an average eight millisecond trade execution time. Thanks to employing leading frontend and backend developments, Margex works with 99.99% uptime. Margex users are welcome to share their feedback with the 24/7 online support unit.

On Margex, users can trade Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin futures without the necessity of owning cryptocurrency physically. Margex listed futures pairs on 30+ leading cryptocurrency assets, including Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), top meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), and so on.

All futures trading opportunities can be stress tested in live demo or via a simulation account with the imitation of assets.

Margex: Buy and convert crypto with ease

Seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion is another killing feature for Margex in the segment of futures trading platforms. Margex released an instrument to buy crypto with bank cards (Mastercard, Visa), the Union Pay system, as well as via Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), an ECB-backed fast payments network in the European Union. Also, Google Pay, Apple Pay and PayPal digital payment systems are integrated.

In Margex, users can buy with fiat Bitcoin (BTC), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and 30+ other mainstream cryptocurrencies.

In turn, Margex crypto conversion function allows users to exchange their crypto to fiat in an orderbook-free way. As no order system is involved, users exchange crypto at a fixed price rate with a single click, being 100% protected from a rapid price change.

Margex: Copy trading module

Margex copy trading service is among its latest developments. Just as on major global exchanges, it allows newbie traders to start their careers by leveraging the expertise of pro traders.

Image by Margex

On Margex, copy traders can follow master traders after researching their strategies, account details, most recent trades history, portfolio sizes, PnL metrics and so on. Master traders, therefore, compete for the audience of Margex to make the entire process more profitable and risk-free for copy traders.

The statistics of master traders on Margex are demonstrated via a transparent, understandable dashboard. Copy traders share a portion of their incomes with masters they are following on Margex.

Margex: Staking and referral program

Last but not least, Margex developed a passive income module with staking and earning opportunities for all crypto holders. Thanks to the design of Margex staking program, it accepts Bitcoin (BTC) and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), as well as together with proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies like ATOM, ETH and DOT.

For the majority of cryptocurrencies, staking rates are set at 3-5%. USDT and USDC staking, which are the most predictable options for average clients, offers 5% for every stablecoin investor. No special expertise is needed to join the Margex staking platform.

To introduce Margex to a new generation of traders and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, its team launched a generous referral program. Margex shares 40% of the trading commissions paid by referrals with the owner of various referral links. Per the team’s statement, over $350,000 were shared by Margex with its referrals in May 2024.

Wrapping up: Why choose Margex for leveraged trading and crypto earn programs?

Launched in 2019, Margex cryptocurrency futures exchange allows its users to trade with up to 100x leverage. Margex is legit and guarantees a secure and fast crypto futures exchange, seamless crypto-to fiat conversion, reliable and profitable staking.

For newbie traders, Margex created a copy trading dashboard with transparent ranking of master traders. In addition, a 40% referral program is being launched for the Margex community.